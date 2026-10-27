Heidi Klum Reminds Us She's the Queen of Halloween with 2026 Costume Tease

Heidi Klum is back at it again, and by that, I mean she's keeping us guessing about her Halloween costume. The supermodel has a long history of going all out for spooky season, transforming into everything from a giant worm to an elaborate peacock and the iconic E.T. Most recently, she channeled Medusa. So, naturally, we're all wondering what she could possibly come up with next. Lucky for us, Klum has already dropped not one but two clues about her 2026 costume.

The latest arrived on Tuesday, Oct. 27, when the 53-year-old model shared a photo of what appeared to be pale, slimy-looking portions of the costume on social media.

"Can you guess ? Here is your next clue," she captioned the mysterious snap.