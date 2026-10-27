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Heidi Klum Reminds Us She's the Queen of Halloween with 2026 Costume Tease

What's your guess?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 27, 2026
6:09pm
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Chelsea Lauren/for InStyle/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum is back at it again, and by that, I mean she's keeping us guessing about her Halloween costume. The supermodel has a long history of going all out for spooky season, transforming into everything from a giant worm to an elaborate peacock and the iconic E.T. Most recently, she channeled Medusa. So, naturally, we're all wondering what she could possibly come up with next. Lucky for us, Klum has already dropped not one but two clues about her 2026 costume.

The latest arrived on Tuesday, Oct. 27, when the 53-year-old model shared a photo of what appeared to be pale, slimy-looking portions of the costume on social media.

"Can you guess ? Here is your next clue," she captioned the mysterious snap.

And this isn't her first Halloween tease of the season.

Just days earlier, Klum posted another photo to get fans thinking, writing, "What’s my costume?… One week to go."

The comments section has turned into a guessing game, and fans are coming up with some pretty creative theories. Some think she could be going the horror route, while others have much more specific ideas about what the cryptic clues could mean.

"Are you dressing as a fetus?" one person asked.

Referencing the Demi Moore film, another wondered, "Are you doing [the] substance?"

One fan had a nautical theory, commenting, "Pirates of the [Caribbean] when the pirates become sea creatures on the flying dutchman."

Others got even more detailed with their predictions.

"Think she is going as a cow with the digestive system exposed," one person guessed. "She said it goes well with red wine, steak? And the honeycomb looking texture is similar in the reticulum or 'tripe.'"

And one person floated a theory that could be especially exciting for horror fans: "The «mushroom»-zombie from The Last of Us?"

Of course, Klum hasn't confirmed any of the guesses yet. But with Halloween just around the corner, we won't have to wait much longer to see what the self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween has up her sleeve.

One thing's for sure: She's keeping us on our toes.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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