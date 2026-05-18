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I Barely Recognized Paris Hilton After Her Brunette Transformation

Paris, is that you?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 18, 2026
2:29pm
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Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to celebrities in Hollywood, dramatic transformations are basically part of the job description. We have seen stars switch things up countless times over the years. Think Jason Momoa shaving off his signature beard or Nicole Kidman going bright red for a magazine cover. But the latest celebrity makeover honestly caught me off guard, mostly because it comes from someone who has practically built her entire image around being blonde. I'm talking about Paris Hilton. The icon just debuted dark brown locks and I almost didn't recognize her.

The media personality and businesswoman, 45, stepped out at the Gucci fashion show in Times Square on May 16 with her new chocolate brown hair, a major departure from her iconic platinum blonde look. For the runway appearance, she wore a canary yellow belted dress paired with black heeled boots, accessorized with a fur coat draped over one shoulder and a cherry red handbag in hand.

After the show, the mother of two shared several photos and videos from the event on social media and reflected on the moment in the caption.

“Gucci Girl forever…It was such a dream to walk the runway for @Demna’s debut @Gucci Cruise collection," Paris wrote. "Demna, you are a true visionary and it was so iconic to take over Times Square with you #GucciCore #IconsOnly.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with reactions to the brunette transformation.

“Wow Paris, that hair makes you look like a completely new person. I honestly didn’t even recognize you at first. Now this is getting fun haha,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Brunette Paris is soooo cool!!!” while a third referred to brunette Paris as her “alter ego.”

The brunette era did not last very long, though.

Just one day later, Paris was already back to blonde while sharing Instagram Stories from her DJ set at the 2026 Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

Blonde or brunette, Paris Hilton clearly knows how to switch it up.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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