I Barely Recognized Paris Hilton After Her Brunette Transformation

After the show, the mother of two shared several photos and videos from the event on social media and reflected on the moment in the caption.

“Gucci Girl forever…It was such a dream to walk the runway for @Demna’s debut @Gucci Cruise collection," Paris wrote. "Demna, you are a true visionary and it was so iconic to take over Times Square with you #GucciCore #IconsOnly.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with reactions to the brunette transformation.

“Wow Paris, that hair makes you look like a completely new person. I honestly didn’t even recognize you at first. Now this is getting fun haha,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Brunette Paris is soooo cool!!!” while a third referred to brunette Paris as her “alter ego.”