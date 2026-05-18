I Barely Recognized Paris Hilton After Her Brunette Transformation

When it comes to celebrities in Hollywood, dramatic transformations are basically part of the job description. We have seen stars switch things up countless times over the years. Think Jason Momoa shaving off his signature beard or Nicole Kidman going bright red for a magazine cover. But the latest celebrity makeover honestly caught me off guard, mostly because it comes from someone who has practically built her entire image around being blonde. I'm talking about Paris Hilton. The icon just debuted dark brown locks and I almost didn't recognize her.
The media personality and businesswoman, 45, stepped out at the Gucci fashion show in Times Square on May 16 with her new chocolate brown hair, a major departure from her iconic platinum blonde look. For the runway appearance, she wore a canary yellow belted dress paired with black heeled boots, accessorized with a fur coat draped over one shoulder and a cherry red handbag in hand.