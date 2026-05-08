Paris Hilton Has the Best Reaction to Her Daughter's Questionable Kitchen Decision

Hilton, dressed in a fuchsia velvet dress and rhinestone choker, stands in front of her kitchen island with London and Phoenix, all the kitchenware appropriately bubble gum pink. It is, Hilton says sentimentally, the first time the children have made pizza. The spread is impressive, with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and other accoutrements spilling over their respective bowls.

"Does Tinker Bell like pizza?" Phoenix asks while Hilton chops vegetables, referring to the family's dog.

"I didn't let Tinker Bell eat pizza," his mom replies, to which Phoenix says "Oh," with an adorably concerned and confused look on his face.

But the real moment for me in this saga was London, whom Hilton charged with seasoning the pizza sauce.

"Let's put some thyme in here," Hilton prompts her daughter. London, wearing a big blue bow atop her golden mop of hair, proceeds to dump the entire bottle of dried herbs into the sauce.

"Oh," Hilton says. "OK, it's OK."