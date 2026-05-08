This weekend is Mother's Day, and many of us are thinking up ways to make it special for the most important women in our lives. Gifts, breakfast in bed, fancy dinner. Maybe a break from the mental load. Paris Hilton, for one, is prepping for the holiday with her two children, London (3) and Phoenix (4), by getting down together in the kitchen. And she had the best reaction when London made a rather...unorthodox recipe modification while the trio made pizza.
Paris Hilton Has the Best Reaction to Her Daughter's Questionable Kitchen Decision
Oooop
Hilton, dressed in a fuchsia velvet dress and rhinestone choker, stands in front of her kitchen island with London and Phoenix, all the kitchenware appropriately bubble gum pink. It is, Hilton says sentimentally, the first time the children have made pizza. The spread is impressive, with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and other accoutrements spilling over their respective bowls.
"Does Tinker Bell like pizza?" Phoenix asks while Hilton chops vegetables, referring to the family's dog.
"I didn't let Tinker Bell eat pizza," his mom replies, to which Phoenix says "Oh," with an adorably concerned and confused look on his face.
But the real moment for me in this saga was London, whom Hilton charged with seasoning the pizza sauce.
"Let's put some thyme in here," Hilton prompts her daughter. London, wearing a big blue bow atop her golden mop of hair, proceeds to dump the entire bottle of dried herbs into the sauce.
"Oh," Hilton says. "OK, it's OK."
While I love my own mom, I know she would have freaked out if we had been in Hilton and London's roles. Because of this, I couldn't help but admire the way Hilton calmly processed the chaos. After all, as a parent, isn't that kind of the best you can do? And, for what it's worth, both kids devoured the pie.