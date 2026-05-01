Paris Hilton Wears Sheer Jellyfish Dress on the Blue Carpet

Hilton is a brand ambassador for Motorola, which just launched an updated version of its iconic razr phone. The reality star showed up on the blue carpet in an appropriately coordinated sheer ensemble. The floor-length deep blue gown featured a corseted bustier and translucent maxi skirt that covered her legs in strips of blue sequins. Hilton accessorized with opera gloves and a dramatic chiffon cape.

The gown later revealed itself to be a two-for-one, as Hilton stepped into her DJ persona and got all the guests dancing. She ditched the maxi skirt overlay, revealing the flirty, sparkling mini underneath as she pranced across the stage under the flashing lights.