Paris Hilton knows how to serve a look—Coachella being a recent example. The actress, beauty brand founder and DJ always brings an ostentatious outfit to the table. Her latest outing was no exception, and in true Hilton style, all I can say is, "that's hot."
Paris Hilton Wears Sheer Jellyfish Dress on the Blue Carpet
She's sliving
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Hilton is a brand ambassador for Motorola, which just launched an updated version of its iconic razr phone. The reality star showed up on the blue carpet in an appropriately coordinated sheer ensemble. The floor-length deep blue gown featured a corseted bustier and translucent maxi skirt that covered her legs in strips of blue sequins. Hilton accessorized with opera gloves and a dramatic chiffon cape.
The gown later revealed itself to be a two-for-one, as Hilton stepped into her DJ persona and got all the guests dancing. She ditched the maxi skirt overlay, revealing the flirty, sparkling mini underneath as she pranced across the stage under the flashing lights.
Motorola's 2026 razr ($1,900) is available in nine colors, of which Hilton chose Orient Blue to match her outfit. The folding phone can be propped open like a mini laptop and run three apps simultaneously on its 8.1-inch screen. The camera boast a 50mp rear sensor and 20mp selfie camera (meaning all your photos are guaranteed to be crisp, colorful and properly exposed). Perhaps the best feature is the whopping 512 gigabytes of storage, meaning you can embrace the digital hoarder you really are. And, of course, if you're Hilton, you'll do it all in style.