Paris Hilton Says She'll Run For Public Office Under One Surprising Condition

Paris Hilton has a résumé longer than most of us could dream of: reality star, business mogul, socialite, wife, mom… and lately, political advocate? Yep. Recently, Hilton has been speaking up on some pretty serious political issues, prompting the question: could Paris Hilton actually run for office? Her answer comes with one very interesting (and fun) condition.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, the 44-year-old appeared on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, where co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked if she’d ever consider a career in politics.

“Every time I go out, they all say that to me. They’re like, ‘You get more done than our government,’” Hilton laughed. To which Hager followed up with, “Would you or no? Wait, that’s not a no!”

Hilton’s one condition? “Only if I could paint the White House pink.”