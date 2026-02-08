About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Paris Hilton Says She'll Run For Public Office Under One Surprising Condition

Stranger things have happened

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 8, 2026
3:00pm
Paris Hilton
CHRIS TORRES/EPA

Paris Hilton has a résumé longer than most of us could dream of: reality star, business mogul, socialite, wife, mom… and lately, political advocate? Yep. Recently, Hilton has been speaking up on some pretty serious political issues, prompting the question: could Paris Hilton actually run for office? Her answer comes with one very interesting (and fun) condition.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, the 44-year-old appeared on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, where co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked if she’d ever consider a career in politics.

“Every time I go out, they all say that to me. They’re like, ‘You get more done than our government,’” Hilton laughed. To which Hager followed up with, “Would you or no? Wait, that’s not a no!”

Hilton’s one condition? “Only if I could paint the White House pink.”

The businesswoman previously hinted at a possible career shift in December 2024 after lending her voice to the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which passed both the House and Senate.

Hilton shared what’s driving her political curiosity. “After coming here so many times over the past couple of years and seeing that my voice really can make a difference, and I can really shine a spotlight on things that are important around the world to make it a better place and safer for children, I can maybe see that happening,” she said, per The Hill.

She also reflected on the historic moment of the bill’s passage, taking to social media to share her pride, writing, “Today is a day I will never forget. After years of sharing my story and advocating on Capitol Hill, the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act has officially passed the U.S. Congress.”

Hilton added, “This moment is proof that our voices matter, that speaking out can spark change, and that no child should ever endure the horrors of abuse in silence.”

From socialite to potential Pink White House president? That'd be iconic.

