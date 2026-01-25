Paris Hilton’s Peplum Cheetah-Print Dress Is the Ultimate 2016 Throwback

We’re not even a full month into the year, and I’m sure by now you’ve heard some version of the phrase, “2026 is the new 2016.” While it’s most certainly a brand-new year, some things are definitely giving us major nostalgia vibes. Fetty Wap is back, punk rock is back, skinny jeans are making a comeback and, according to one of Paris Hilton’s latest outfits, the peplum trend is joining the party.

The media personality and businesswoman, 44, recently shared snapshots from the WWD Style Awards on January 9 at the Regent Santa Monica Beach. For the event, Paris wore The New Arrivals by Ilkyaz Ozel Lia Peplum Mini Dress ($1,280), layered over a long-sleeve sheer black mock neck and sheer fitted pants. She completed the look with black heels and a chic high ponytail.