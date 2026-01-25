About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Paris Hilton’s Peplum Cheetah-Print Dress Is the Ultimate 2016 Throwback

The nostalgia is real

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 25, 2026
2:00pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

ParisHiltonPeplum
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

We’re not even a full month into the year, and I’m sure by now you’ve heard some version of the phrase, “2026 is the new 2016.” While it’s most certainly a brand-new year, some things are definitely giving us major nostalgia vibes. Fetty Wap is back, punk rock is back, skinny jeans are making a comeback and, according to one of Paris Hilton’s latest outfits, the peplum trend is joining the party.

The media personality and businesswoman, 44, recently shared snapshots from the WWD Style Awards on January 9 at the Regent Santa Monica Beach. For the event, Paris wore The New Arrivals by Ilkyaz Ozel Lia Peplum Mini Dress ($1,280), layered over a long-sleeve sheer black mock neck and sheer fitted pants. She completed the look with black heels and a chic high ponytail.

The Paris & Pups creator looked stunning, but my first thought? This outfit is pure 2016 energy. Mainly thanks to that peplum top. I definitely remember the chokehold peplums had on me a decade ago, so seeing them make a comeback in the fashion world is giving all the nostalgic vibes.

Another trend that’s been heating up since last year is animal print and it’s one Paris has embraced multiple times. In a snapshot recapping her Hawaii New Year celebrations, she rocked a head-to-toe cheetah ensemble, including an animal print bikini and coverup. Going back to November 2025, she turned heads in a slinky, crystal-studded high-neck minidress in leopard print.

And she didn’t stop there. During the summer, Paris wore a full leopard look while out on a boat with her children, proving this trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

So, what’s the takeaway? Animal print is officially here to stay, and peplum is making its way back onto the fashion scene, just in time to give 2026 a little throwback flair.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Paris Hilton Just Announced Something Big (And I'm Getting Chills)

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe