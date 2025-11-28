Paris Hilton Stuns in Bedazzled Animal Print Dress

The animal print trend has been going strong in recent months, with stars like Serena Williams wowing in a leopard-print dress and Paris Hilton even sporting the look on the high seas. In fact, it’s percolated down to non-celebs, with rules for wearing animal print all over fashion blogs and in evidence in real women’s street style globally. And recently, Hilton took time away from her kids’ messy playroom and her own cartoon making to appear in the last word in leopard when she wore a slinky high-neck minidress in the print out on the town—and the fabric really popped.