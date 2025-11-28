The animal print trend has been going strong in recent months, with stars like Serena Williams wowing in a leopard-print dress and Paris Hilton even sporting the look on the high seas. In fact, it’s percolated down to non-celebs, with rules for wearing animal print all over fashion blogs and in evidence in real women’s street style globally. And recently, Hilton took time away from her kids’ messy playroom and her own cartoon making to appear in the last word in leopard when she wore a slinky high-neck minidress in the print out on the town—and the fabric really popped.
Paris Hilton Stuns in Bedazzled Animal Print Dress
Also, the boots are major
Hilton’s dress was especially eye-catching because it was crystal-studded, the better to reflect paparazzi flashbulbs. The “Stars Are Blind” singer, 44, posted images practically glowing in the dress at a fête for Nicole Richie’s new jewelry line, House of Harlow, then made an appearance at the GQ Man of the Year Awards party at the Chateau Marmont. The crystalline sheen of the frock is a signature of Solangel, the Dubai-based dress label. Hilton told onlookers she loved how the brand’s dresses sparkle—this tracks, since the designers are known for their innovative work in crystal-embedded fabrics.
Or course, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Hilton's footwear. After all, what would a diamanté dress in animal print be without thigh-high boots? Hilton wore them to great effect with her leopard-patterned gown—and on the heiress, the boots-and-mini-combo is going just as strong as it was when she rocked a similar look this past summer.
Hilton’s leopard-print dress turn is just the latest in the star’s string of fancy-dress appearances. In early November, she attended the ACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art with her husband, Carter Reum, wearing the naked-dress trend. Her black-lace floor-length gown fit like a second skin, and she accessorized simply with on-trend pointed-toe pumps and a bit of lace around her throat. Hugging her hubby in front of the street lamps that celebs use in lieu of a red carpet, she looked for all the world as cool and carefree as she did as a young Hollywood starlet years ago. I guess style and Paris are both eternal.