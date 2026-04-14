We're one weekend down out of two for the Coachella music festival, a raucous musical event that takes place every year in Southern California's eponymous valley. Musical acts from Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber to Laufey, SOMBR and indie bands like Geese come to perform for the thousands of fans that flock to the desert. And those fans aren't just ordinary people. Many celebrities attend, too. (Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum among this year's attendees.) But swirling in the influx of celebrity Coachella content was Paris Hilton, who stopped me in my tracks by sporting some Barbie-inspired outfits, complete with outrageous boots.
Paris Hilton Channels Her Inner Barbie at Coachella (and Wears Outrageous Boots)
She's sliving
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Hilton captioned her post, "#Sliving Barbie spotted in the desert." The carousel of photos and videos showed her in a monochrome black getup at the music festival, in one case surrounded by fans trying to photograph her. The real centerpiece of the outfit was her pair of thigh-high platform motorcycle boots (similar here,
$199; $159 at ASOS).
While at the festival, Hilton paid a visit to her Barbie Hologram, in which her "Sliving Barbie" character donned a similar outfit, only in Barbie pink. The Parívie Beauty founder coined the term, which combines "slaying" and "living your best life."
The former reality TV star spent the entire weekend in the desert, where Parívie Beauty hosted a pop-up and Hilton played a DJ set. Many famous faces came in support, including Lizzo and Winnie Harlow. Her two children, Phoenix and London, also joined the party.
Hilton opted for a flowing, ruffled boho maxi dress by For Love & Lemons. It appears to be the Juniper dress ($529), which comes in a soft shade of pink bordering on cream with a ruffled, asymmetric skirt. She paired the feminine piece with chunky white combat boots (similar here,
$140; $80).