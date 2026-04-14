Paris Hilton Channels Her Inner Barbie at Coachella (and Wears Outrageous Boots)

Hilton captioned her post, "#Sliving Barbie spotted in the desert." The carousel of photos and videos showed her in a monochrome black getup at the music festival, in one case surrounded by fans trying to photograph her. The real centerpiece of the outfit was her pair of thigh-high platform motorcycle boots (similar here, $199 ; $159 at ASOS).

While at the festival, Hilton paid a visit to her Barbie Hologram, in which her "Sliving Barbie" character donned a similar outfit, only in Barbie pink. The Parívie Beauty founder coined the term, which combines "slaying" and "living your best life."