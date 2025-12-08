Katy Perry Hard-Launches New Relationship with the Cutest Instagram Post

Rumors have been swirling for a while around Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The duo have been photographed together, though never publicly commented on their relationship...until now.

Perry hard-launched her boyfriend in the most low-key way possible, hiding photos of her and Trudeau behind a festive lead image of a dancing Christmas tree. For all those who simply scroll past without looking through a full carousel, they missed out.

The images show the pop star and politician gallivanting through Tokyo as he accompanies her on The Lifetimes Tour. They tried sushi and fluffy Japanese pancakes, went sightseeing and attended a sumo wrestling match. Reading the comments, it's clear fans are head-over-heels themselves.

"The way they look at each other in the 4th slide," one wrote. "TRUDADDY LAUNCH," another commented.

