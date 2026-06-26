When I think of the word "icon," Paris Hilton always comes to mind. From being one of the first reality TV stars to coining catchphrases like "that's hot," she's been a major cultural force in public life for decades. Now, she's passing the mantle on to her two children, Phoenix (3) and London (2), who joined her for an incredibly special milestone yesterday at the World Cup match between the United States and Turkey.
Paris Hilton Shares Major Milestone Moment With Her Kids
Core memory loading...
Hilton isn't shy about putting her kids in the spotlight, and they make regular appearances on her social media, doing everything from cooking to spending beach days together. So it was only natural that the toddlers would accompany their mom to the U.S./Turkey World Cup match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Hilton served as Stadium Captain, an honor that came with the responsibility of placing the official match ball on the pitch. The reality star strutted onto the grass, a toddler in each hand. The kids were wide-eyed under all the lights and cheers, but eventually seemed more focused on the soccer ball.
The event proved to be a family affair, with Hilton's husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum, also in attendance. All four wore matching Team USA-themed outfits bedecked with stars, red, white, blue and rhinestones. London even showed her inner diva with a pair of oversized sunnies and a big hair bow. At halftime, Hilton busted out her dance moves to the absolute delight of passersby, including two young girls who recognized her and immediately asked for photos. She was all smiles and enthusiasm, greeting fans with high-fives as Phoenix snapped photos on one of his parents' phones.
Talk about a core memory.