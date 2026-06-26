Paris Hilton Shares Major Milestone Moment With Her Kids

Hilton isn't shy about putting her kids in the spotlight, and they make regular appearances on her social media, doing everything from cooking to spending beach days together. So it was only natural that the toddlers would accompany their mom to the U.S./Turkey World Cup match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Hilton served as Stadium Captain, an honor that came with the responsibility of placing the official match ball on the pitch. The reality star strutted onto the grass, a toddler in each hand. The kids were wide-eyed under all the lights and cheers, but eventually seemed more focused on the soccer ball.