Paris Hilton and Her Kids Made a Cake—and Their Decorating 'Skills' Had Me in Stitches

Phoenix expertly removed the heart-shaped bundt cake from its pan, saying "I made a heart!" When it came time to decorate, he exclaimed, "Let's do it! Let's cook!" while his sister rolled up her sleeves with determination. Hilton brought over a piping bag full of Barbie pink icing, and both kids proceeded to squeeze the bag with abandon. I couldn't help but chuckle as I watched golf-ball sized gobs of icing hit the cake.

What I found even funnier was that their mom's technique wasn't much more refined; Hilton also gave the bag a giant squeeze and let the frosting ooze out onto preexisting mounds. They then piled on several different types of sprinkles and topped the creation with a pink plastic butterfly. Before tucking into their creation, Phoenix needed one more go-round with the spatula, patting the icing so that the swirled pattern turned spiky. While a sure recipe for a sugar crash out, it was also probably delicious. Can we all get a slice?