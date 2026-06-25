Paris Hilton's kids always crack me up. They often appear in their mom's social media feed getting up to all sorts of antics. Some days it's taking over the dog house (which, honestly, is basically their perfect size). Other days they're in the kitchen with Hilton. This time around, the trio baked a heart-shaped cake. When it came time to decorate, Phoenix (3) and London (2) showed some serious—and seriously hilarious—chops.
Paris Hilton and Her Kids Made a Cake—and Their Decorating 'Skills' Had Me in Stitches
I mean, relatable
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"Baking sweet memories with my little ones," Hilton wrote. "There’s nothing I love more than time in the kitchen with my #CutesieCrew, especially when we’re making something pink, pretty and delicious."
The family used Hilton's favorite pink, eponymous bakeware, which happens to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Spotted in the video were her "That's Hot" oven mitts (
$15; $11), pink silicone cooking utensils ( $40; $30) and heart-shaped ramekins ( $18; $14).
Phoenix expertly removed the heart-shaped bundt cake from its pan, saying "I made a heart!" When it came time to decorate, he exclaimed, "Let's do it! Let's cook!" while his sister rolled up her sleeves with determination. Hilton brought over a piping bag full of Barbie pink icing, and both kids proceeded to squeeze the bag with abandon. I couldn't help but chuckle as I watched golf-ball sized gobs of icing hit the cake.
What I found even funnier was that their mom's technique wasn't much more refined; Hilton also gave the bag a giant squeeze and let the frosting ooze out onto preexisting mounds. They then piled on several different types of sprinkles and topped the creation with a pink plastic butterfly. Before tucking into their creation, Phoenix needed one more go-round with the spatula, patting the icing so that the swirled pattern turned spiky. While a sure recipe for a sugar crash out, it was also probably delicious. Can we all get a slice?