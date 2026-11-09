Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana with Special Jewelry Choice

Kate Middleton is no stranger to making a fashion statement. Whether she's embracing the season's latest trends or serving up a perfectly coordinated monochromatic look, the Princess of Wales rarely misses. But every now and then, she uses her wardrobe to pay tribute to someone special, including her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. And her latest look included a particularly touching nod.
The Princess of Wales, 44, joined her husband, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family for the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony over the weekend. Held on the second Sunday of November, the event honors members of the British and Commonwealth armed forces who lost their lives in military service.