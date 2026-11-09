Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana with Special Jewelry Choice

For the occasion, Princess Catherine wore an elegant all-black ensemble, accessorizing with a meaningful piece of jewelry connected to Diana. She opted for the Collingwood pearl earrings, which were gifted to Diana on her wedding day and have since become part of Catherine's jewelry collection (shown in the third photo in the carousel above).

She also added a three-poppy pin to her outfit, believed to honor her great-grandmother Olive Middleton's three brothers, who all served and died during World War I.

Although Remembrance Sunday is observed on the Sunday closest to Remembrance Day, the official date is Nov. 11. Each year, people across the U.K. pause for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to mark the end of World War I and remember those who died serving their country.