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Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana with Special Jewelry Choice

It's in the details

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 9, 2026
6:40pm
Kate Middleton Remembrance Day 2026 720x780
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is no stranger to making a fashion statement. Whether she's embracing the season's latest trends or serving up a perfectly coordinated monochromatic look, the Princess of Wales rarely misses. But every now and then, she uses her wardrobe to pay tribute to someone special, including her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. And her latest look included a particularly touching nod.

The Princess of Wales, 44, joined her husband, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family for the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony over the weekend. Held on the second Sunday of November, the event honors members of the British and Commonwealth armed forces who lost their lives in military service.

For the occasion, Princess Catherine wore an elegant all-black ensemble, accessorizing with a meaningful piece of jewelry connected to Diana. She opted for the Collingwood pearl earrings, which were gifted to Diana on her wedding day and have since become part of Catherine's jewelry collection (shown in the third photo in the carousel above).

She also added a three-poppy pin to her outfit, believed to honor her great-grandmother Olive Middleton's three brothers, who all served and died during World War I.

Although Remembrance Sunday is observed on the Sunday closest to Remembrance Day, the official date is Nov. 11. Each year, people across the U.K. pause for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to mark the end of World War I and remember those who died serving their country.

The Princess of Wales wasn't the only royal whose outfit caught people's attention. William also brought a particularly striking look to the ceremony. The Prince of Wales wore a red-collared Officer's Cloak of The Blues and Royals, the British Army cavalry regiment in which he serves with the Household Cavalry. He later laid a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Royal watchers were quick to praise his appearance, with one person commenting, "William looks his most regal [ever]," while another wrote, "Prince William is the epitome of regal."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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