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Duchess Sophie Just Had a Princess Diana Fashion Moment

Déjà vu, anyone?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 30, 2026
1:20pm
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Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/Shutterstock

One of the best parts of following the royal family? The fashion, of course. From rare jewelry sightings to chic monochromatic outfits, there's always something worth adding to our style mood boards. And when one royal appears to take a page from another's fashion playbook, well, that's even better. Case in point: Duchess Sophie just gave us a major Princess Diana moment with her latest look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently stepped out in Finland, where one outfit caught our attention thanks to its striking resemblance to a look Princess Diana wore during her honeymoon with then-Prince Charles in 1981.

In photos shared to the royal family's official Instagram on Oct. 27, Sophie wore a brown houndstooth jacket and matching midi skirt by Gabriela Hearst. She paired the set with a pale blue button-down shirt, Jimmy Choo boots and a new clutch bag by Sophie Habsburg. (Scroll through the photos below.)

If the ensemble looks familiar, there's a reason. Diana wore a similar brown two-piece while posing for photos alongside the River Dee in Scotland in 1981. Her outfit, designed by Bill Pashley, featured a more distinctly '80s bomber-style jacket, which she paired with white ballet flats.

While Sophie's look wasn't an exact replica, the similarities were hard to miss.

Of course, the Duchess wasn't in Finland just to serve a memorable outfit. Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, traveled to Helsinki "to celebrate the close and longstanding relationship between the UK and Finland," according to the royal family's Instagram caption.

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ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock

"Their Royal Highnesses have visited City Hall, celebrating Finnish art and culture, and also attended a reception at the Ambassador’s Residence," the post continued. "The Duke and Duchess will continue their programme of engagements this week, highlighting the UK’s partnership with Finland from defence and security, to business and innovation, and education."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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