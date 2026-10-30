Duchess Sophie Just Had a Princess Diana Fashion Moment

One of the best parts of following the royal family? The fashion, of course. From rare jewelry sightings to chic monochromatic outfits, there's always something worth adding to our style mood boards. And when one royal appears to take a page from another's fashion playbook, well, that's even better. Case in point: Duchess Sophie just gave us a major Princess Diana moment with her latest look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently stepped out in Finland, where one outfit caught our attention thanks to its striking resemblance to a look Princess Diana wore during her honeymoon with then-Prince Charles in 1981.

In photos shared to the royal family's official Instagram on Oct. 27, Sophie wore a brown houndstooth jacket and matching midi skirt by Gabriela Hearst. She paired the set with a pale blue button-down shirt, Jimmy Choo boots and a new clutch bag by Sophie Habsburg. (Scroll through the photos below.)