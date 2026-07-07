When it comes to fashion, the British Royal Family is dependable. If you asked me to go out and buy a wardrobe that emulated their look, I could do it with my eyes closed and an arsenal of brands I know they have on speed dial. So when something changes, it turns heads. Duchess Sophie recently veered from her usual hairstyle–a lob she'll sometimes pull back into a braid or ponytail—and I must say, her new bob is something I'm now contemplating myself.
Duchess Sophie Debuts Stunning Bob in Surprise Summer-Ready Hair Transformation
The epitome of warm-weather sophistication
The Duchess of Edinburgh debuted her new haircut at her daughter's university graduation last week, with her formerly shoulder-length hair now at her jawline and perfectly tousled. In the second photo shared by Buckingham Palace, she reliably sported a navy blazer over a blue shirtdress with cream espadrilles. Duchess Sophie was accompanied by Prince Edward as they posed for a photo with Lady Louise. Lady Louise is the couple's older child who followed in her cousin Prince William's footsteps with a degree from St. Andrews University. She studied English and international relations.
The festivities continued when Prince Edward hosted the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The award was founded by Lady Louise's grandfather, Prince Philip, 70 years ago; her father received his own award 40 years prior. And this year, it was Lady Louise's turn. Her mother was also in attendance (pictured in the fourth and fifth photos), bob perfectly blown out, wearing a three-quarter ruffled sleeve sundress.
Definitely a stylish start to summer.