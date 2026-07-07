Duchess Sophie Debuts Stunning Bob in Surprise Summer-Ready Hair Transformation

When it comes to fashion, the British Royal Family is dependable. If you asked me to go out and buy a wardrobe that emulated their look, I could do it with my eyes closed and an arsenal of brands I know they have on speed dial. So when something changes, it turns heads. Duchess Sophie recently veered from her usual hairstyle–a lob she'll sometimes pull back into a braid or ponytail—and I must say, her new bob is something I'm now contemplating myself.