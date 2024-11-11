About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

23 of the Best Early Black Friday Sales That Might Be Better Than the Main Event

Save big at Nordstrom, Cozy Earth and more

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Nov 8, 2025
2:56pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish.

Early Black Friday Sales 2025 Hero
Paula Boudes for PureWow

Whoever said you had to wait until Black Friday to save big on best-selling items has so much to learn. Take it from this sales and deals editor: You can totally start your shopping spree today without worrying about missing out on lower prices later. Why? Because a ton of your favorite brands and retailers, from Amazon and Nordstrom, to Our Place and Cozy Earth have kicked off their Black Friday sales earlier than ever, proving that early birds really do get the worm (erm, savings).

So if you can't wait to get your hands on a luxe mattress or new cardigan, or simply can't resist the idea of beating the virtual crowd on Nov. 28—aka the busiest shopping day of the year—you've come to the right place. Grab your wallet and hunker down, y'all—I've rounded up 23 of the best early Black Friday sales of 2025, along with some of the top products to score this minute.

The Best Early Black Friday Sales to Shop Now

  • Amazon: I spy *a ton* of early Black Friday deals on editor-approved items, including Olive & June Instant Mani press-on nails, Beats headphones and a Laneige Lip Sleeping mask set, so you might want to scoop 'em up before they sell out.
  • Anthropologie: Seeing a winter wardrobe refresh in your future? You can save an *extra 50 percent* on sale styles.
  • Caraway: Enjoy up to 20 percent off the brand's Instagrammable and editor-loved cookware today.
  • Cozy Earth: I scored you an exclusive code to get up to 40 percent off sitewide (including on everything from cooling bamboo sheets to comfy pajama sets). Just enter code PUREWOW at checkout and watch the savings roll in.
  • DermStreet: Wanna fill up your beauty cabinet with luxury skincare from La Prairie and SkinCeuticals to Augustinus Bader for up to 35 percent off? Then you should run to DermStreet during its massive preview sale.
  • Kate Spade Outlet: Looking for a new leather work tote or cute crossbody to wear on repeat this holiday season? Shop the Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday Preview to score unbeatable deals on timeless bags.
  • Litter-Robot: Other than their kitties, there are very few things PureWow cat parents love more than their Litter-Robots. That said, the brand is knocking up to $150 off bundles during its early Black Friday sale, so you can secure one of the famous automatic litter boxes and never scoop poop again.
  • lululemon: Run, don't walk to stock up on athleticwear while lululemon's 'We Made Too Much Section' features early Black Friday specials you don't want to miss. 
  • Nordstrom: So many deals on winter jackets, chic sneakers and celebrity-loved perfumes await at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale for up to 85 percent off.
  • Our Place: This is not a drill: The cult-favorite cookware brand is offering some of its lowest prices of the year with up to 35 percent off *sitewide* from now through Dec. 2. (Ahem, now's your chance to secure my favorite Always Pan 2.0 for a steal.)
  • QVC: From tech to beauty to viral cleaning tools, QVC's has early Black Friday scores in every category, so you can shop for yourself and everyone on your list.
  • Saatva: Mattress in need of a serious upgrade? I have a feeling that the beloved Saatva Classic mattress will check all your boxes, especially while PureWow readers can score an exclusive $400 discount on purchases of $1,000 or more from Nov. 7 through Dec. 3 (just click any Saatva link on this page).
  • Vivaia: We're obsessed with Vivaia's comfy flats and other footwear, so we're rushing to shop its Black Friday flash sale this weekend only.
  • Wayfair: As always, Wayfair is the ultimate one-stop shop for deals on all things home, from artificial Christmas trees to accent chairs and area rugs, especially while it's offering early access Black Friday deals of up to 70 percent off.

I don't know about you, but I'm so excited about these early Black Friday deals that I couldn't resist getting a head start on my shopping spree. (Psst: I already have the Apple AirPods 4 and the Our Place Wonder Oven in my cart!) If you also plan to get the ball rolling before the big day, keep scrolling to shop 23 of the best early deals.

Have more questions about Black Friday 2025? Head to the FAQ section at the bottom of this story and all will be revealed. Now, get to shopping (and saving)!

The Apple AirPods 4.
Amazon

1. Apple AirPods 4 (with Noise Canceling)

Apple

Whether you're working out, taking a phone call or just catching up on your favorite podcast, you'll love how well these noise-canceling earbuds block outside sounds (like sirens or construction) to allow for crisp and immersive listening. And if you need to stay aware while using them? They also have a transparency mode, which allows some external sounds to pass through, so you don't miss your boarding call at the airport or your dog barking at the door. This updated model of the wireless, Bluetooth-enabled AirPods also offers up to five hours of listening time, so you can head out the door without worrying about going silent anytime soon.

$179; $150 at amazon
beauty sale skinceuticals c e ferulic serum
DermStreet

2. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum

Skinceuticals

Is that the...cult favorite SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum on sale? Why yes, yes it is. This editor and reader favorite has pretty much been deemed the holy grail of skin brightening and anti-aging products thanks to its potent blend of vitamins C, E and ferulic acid. As VP of Editorial Candace Davison confirmed in her review of the (rarely marked-down) serum, "My skin immediately felt a bit tighter, firmer and glowier after just a few uses. I've tried a bunch of other vitamin C serums and creams over the years, and they didn't seem to do much, if anything (beyond making my skin smell like hot dog water). When I paired this serum with my moisturizer, my skin felt a bit tauter (but not tight) and looked dewier for much longer throughout the day." And, y'all, trust me: This 20 percent off deal is one of the *best* discounts you'll find on the product! Just don't forget to use the code SAVE20.

$185; $148 at dermstreet
The Maeve Bettina Shirt Dress.
Anthropologie

3. Maeve Bettina Shirt Dress

Maeve

Looking for a comfortable dress to wear this Thanksgiving? This flowy dress is not only "easy to dress up or down," according to one shopper, but another reviewer also noted that it is "so comfy and roomy," making it a worthy addition to your dinner party wardrobe all year round. It's made of cotton and features puff sleeves and a button front for an easy fit. And don't even get me started on the tiered skirt, fun print and pockets, which take its style and functionality to the next level. Better add it to your cart before your size sells out at this price!

$148; $55 at anthropologie
The Our Place Wonder Oven.
Our Place

4. Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place

If you hate spending hours in the kitchen or just don't want to dirty a ton of pots and pans to cook a meal for one, meet your dream appliance. PureWow Assistant Commerce Editor Natalie LaBarbera put this six-in-one air fryer toaster oven to the test, and while she says there's much to love about it, from its compact footprint to its adorable design, she was impressed mainly by the fact that it really can do it all. With six modes—air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil—it can go from roasting a 4.5-pound chicken to perfection to baking a small batch of delicious melt-in-your-mouth cookies. Plus, its multilevel shelving allows you to cook double the amount of food at a time. (Perhaps mini pigs in a blanket on the top and shrimp on the bottom?) I have a feeling you won't regret making some room on your counter for it, especially while it's on sale in one of the trendiest colors of the year (yes, I'm talking about butter yellow).

$185; $155 at Our Place
The Saatva Classic Mattress.
Saatva

Saatva

If you ask PureWow Senior Editor Dana Dickey (who reviewed this Classic mattress for a PureWow100), Saatva beds are unlike any other on the market. Thanks to their hybrid design, which combines pillowy soft layers, supportive innersprings and cooling technology, you can look forward to a snooze on cloud nine every single night. While all of the brand's mattresses seem to have a fan club of their own, this particular model is the one that helped Dickey get to sleep faster *and* wake up feeling more refreshed each day. If that doesn't make you want to buy it now, perhaps the fact that the bed is coated in a botanical, antimicrobial treatment to prevent mold and bacterial growth (which means it'll give you sweet dreams for years to come) will do the trick. BTW, this offer is *exclusive* to PureWow readers through our links, so scroll away at your own risk.

from $1,399; $999 at Saatva
The lululemon Wunder Train Leggings.
lululemon

6. lululemon Wunder Train Leggings

lululemon

A former PureWow editor said that these tights are "a must-have for anyone who enjoys weightlifting or high-intensity workouts," and they're not the only one who thinks so. The nylon and Lycra elastane style boasts more than 3,000 5-star reviews, with shoppers raving about its comfort and durability. As if these tights couldn't get any better, they feature a hidden drawstring waist cord to adjust their fit, along with a pocket inside the waistband, perfect for storing keys and credit cards when you're on the go. So, really, the least exciting thing about them is the under $40 price tag, which is almost too good to be true.

from $98; $39 at lululemon
Early Black Friday Sales 2025: HP Laptop
QVC

7. HP 15-inch Touch Laptop 

HP

Whether you're in need of a lightweight upgrade or want to treat the student in your life, this HP laptop is the perfect one-and-done buy for both work and play. Sure, it's lightweight, has quick processing and vibrant resolution (so you can take it on the go, and use it for everything from finance reports to streaming), but one of the coolest things about it is that its 15.6-inch HD micro-edge display is also a touchscreen, so you can tap into all your tasks and complete them with ease. (But if you're old school, worry not—this laptop also comes complete with a wireless mouse!)

$730; $849 at qvc
best beauty buys from past 15 years tom ford
Nordstrom

8. Tom Ford Santal Blush Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford

No, this is not a drill, people: Taylor Swift's go-to perfume is on *rare* sale right now at Nordstrom. Even if you're not intrigued just by the fact that she loves it, I'd say it's worth the splurge for the sensual, woody blend of sandalwood, cinnamon and ylang ylang, which PureWow Beauty Editor Chelsea Candelario described as "sexy, rich and luxurious" in her review of it. Plus, you can never go wrong with a bottle of Tom Ford anything.

from $195; $166 at nordstrom
The Kate Spade Leather Jana Tote.
Kate Spade Outlet

9. Kate Spade Leather Jana Tote

Kate Spade Outlet

This leather tote is at the top of my list this Black Friday. Why? Well, sleek design aside, it's made of luxurious saffiano leather and is supposedly supremely spacious—not to mention perfectly practical, thanks to its zip-top closure that'll keep my belongings secure on the go. But I'll let one buyer tell it: "It is well made, slim, and perfect for everyday...The size is just right for everything you would need to carry." It sure sounds like the perfect bag to me, so the fact that it's marked down this low before Black Friday is almost too good to be true.

$359; $82 at Kate Spade Outlet
nordstrom cashmere sweater
Nordstrom

10. Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom

I'll just come right out and say it: You can never have enough cashmere come winter. If that makes me sound super bougie, so be it—I like what I like! But I swear you don't have to spend big bucks on quality knits. Just take Nordstrom's signature cashmere sweater, for example. I own quite a few of them, and can speak to how superbly soft and light it is; warm enough to wear on its own but also great for layering. Now that you can grab the style in a slew of hues for nearly $50 off, I'd go ahead and stock up (and perhaps pick up a few for gifting purchases).

$149; $100 at nordstrom
The Dyson V9 Motorbar Vacuum.
Amazon

11. Dyson V9 Motorbar Vacuum

Dyson

Besides sucking up stubborn pet hair on carpets and dirt from rugs and hard floors, this Dyson model is revered for its versatility, as it converts into a handheld vacuum to rid sofas and cars of crumbs *like that.* It's also conveniently cordless and super lightweight (weighing in at less than 5 pounds). On that note, it might be the one vacuum that makes cleaning fun, so don't miss it on serious sale (with all the attachments you need) over at Amazon.

$600; $270 at amazon
The Litter-Robot EVO Insights Bundle.
Litter-Robot

12. Litter-Robot EVO Insights Bundle

Litter-Robot

Want to stop scooping your cat's messes for good? Who am I kidding? Of course you do! Then allow me to introduce you to the Litter-Robot, a game-changing automatic self-cleaning litter box that's here to make your (and your kitty's) life so much easier. It features unique litter-sifting technology that rotates and drops cat poop into a waste bin at the bottom of the machine, so you won't ever have to scoop or rake again. All you need to do is dump the bag (it will alert you when to do this, BTW), and the optional OdorTrap system reduces and neutralizes odors while providing a clean bed of litter each time your cat does their business. While one PureWow contributor personally tried Whisker’s Litter-Robot 4 and was very impressed with the real-time notifications it sent her through the app, I wouldn't pass up this deal on the brand's "most streamlined" model, which is perfect for small spaces (and comes with a litter trap mat, liners and a three-year warranty!).

$851; $699 at Litter-Robot
The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set.
Cozy Earth

13. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth

Besides the fact that PureWow readers can exclusively save up to 40 percent sitewide, this sheet set is worth snagging before Black Friday because it strikes the perfect balance between cozy and cooling. Trust me, I would know. I finally took the plunge a few months ago and added this set to my bed—and have no regrets. Every set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases in a cute little tote bag, making it easy to store. However, if you're anything like me, you'll want to leave the sheets on your bed year-round. So, don't forget to use coupon code PUREWOW at checkout!

from $258; $154 at Cozy Earth
The Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit.
Solawave

14. Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit

Solawave

PureWow Senior Commerce Editor Stephanie Maida is no stranger to the Solawave Radiant Renewal wand. She tested the device for a PureWow100 and claimed it transformed her skin texture in just two weeks. No, I'm not kidding, just hear her out: "After my very first treatment with the Solawave Radiant Renewal wand and serum, my skin felt soft, smooth and somewhat tighter, and my cheekbones looked slightly more defined and lifted," she explains. How does it do it? Well, the device (which is also loved by a slew of A-list celebrities from Reese Witherspoon to Katy Perry) vibrates, warms and emits red light and galvanic current (which studies suggest has many skincare benefits) to help smooth and brighten skin, as well as blur fine lines and wrinkles. But you won't just get the travel-friendly skincare gadget—you'll also receive the brand's LightBoost wand activating serum, designed to be applied directly to the skin to enhance results.

$207; $189 at solawave
early black friday blue wayfair chair
Wayfair

15. Wade Logan Charitini Swivel Accent Chair

Wade Logan

Thinking of splurging on an accent chair this Black Friday? Then you'll want to pounce on this Wayfair deal. In addition to a 360-degree swivel base, which allows you to seamlessly transition from watching TV to picking up your glass of wine, the foam-filled furnishing features flared arms and welted details that give it elevated appeal. In fact, one reviewer said that it "looks much more expensive than it is"—probably due to its soft knit upholstery.

from $532; $270 at Wayfair
The Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jeans.
Madewell

16. Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jeans

Madewell

With a not-too-wide wide leg, high waist and comfy denim construction, which one former PureWow editor said fit their "curves like a glove," it wouldn't be a stretch to say these Madewell jeans are a dream come true. And while this style is designed to cinch your waist, it has a broken-in feel that makes it seem like you've had it forever. As a cherry on top, they come in three lengths, so whether you're short or tall, they're likely to be a hit. That said, don't skip 'em for an *extra 40 percent off* with code SALEONSALE right now.

from $138; $78 at Madewell
The Caraway 12-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set.
Caraway

17. Caraway 12-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set

Caraway

Whether you need to upgrade your pots and pans or just love anything Instagrammable, you need this 12-piece cookware set in your life, no question. PureWow's former Senior Food Editor put it to the test, and not so much to my surprise, it was everything the brand said it would be—nonstick, quick-heating and stain-resistant. And as if it couldn't get any better than that, the pieces in this set—which include a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan and Dutch oven (complete with matching lids)—all have stainless-steel handles and an enameled outer surface for oven-safe cooking. Still, you may be even more impressed by how well you can actually pull off cooking with no oil, or the fact that it comes with a pan and lid storage solution, so it won't take up too much space in your cabinets.

from $675; $379 at Caraway
The J.Crew Milano-Stitch Cinched-Waist Cardigan.
J.Crew

18. J.Crew Milano-Stitch Cinched-Waist Cardigan

J.Crew

Love the look of the Jenni Kayne Cooper cardigan that PureWow SEO Editor Marissa Wu reviewed, but just can't get behind the price tag? Prepare to swoon over this similar style that's not only available in way more colors, but also *on sale* for even less than its already more affordable price. It features relaxed arms and a fitted waist, which provide the perfect hourglass shape without you even trying. And just like the pricier number, it provides "warmth easily without adding in any extra layers" thanks to its lambswool fabric. So, what are you waiting for? Add it to your cart!

from $168; $100 at J.Crew
The BaubleBar 18K Gold Custom Block Ring.
BaubleBar

19. BaubleBar 18K Gold Custom Block Ring

BaubleBar

Personalized name jewelry is all the rage this holiday season, so you might want to get a head start shopping for some at BaubleBar. This 18-Karat gold-plated sterling ring, which can be customized with a name or initials, makes an excellent gift for your sister, best friend and even yourself. It's also hypoallergenic, so even if you have sensitive skin, trust that it will provide the wow-factor you need to slay this holiday season and beyond.

from $148; $111 at baublebar
The CurrentBody Skin LED Series 2 Face and Neck Kit.
CurrentBody

20. CurrentBody Skin LED Series 2 Face and Neck Kit

CurrentBody

No need to wait until Black Friday to invest in this CurrentBody red light kit when you can buy it on sale now. This on-sale bundle comes with both the brand's neck and face mask, which Senior Manager and Content Lead Kate Kesselman noted is "easy to use and quick to set up" for non-invasive at-home anti-aging treatments. More importantly, she confirmed that "her skin looked brighter and even-toned" after using the device for just one month. What's to thank? The 236 LED bulbs and three wavelengths that help firm and smooth the skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles, of course.

$890; $641 at CurrentBody
The Holiday Aisle Leilonie North Valley Spruce Tree with Clear Lights.
Wayfair

21. The Holiday Aisle Leilonie North Valley Spruce Tree with Clear Lights

The Holiday Aisle

Christmas is right around the corner, folks! If you still haven't found the perfect artificial Christmas tree to ooh and ahh over, look no further than this popular pre-lit option from Wayfair. It's earned more than 8,000 5-star reviews from shoppers who rave over how real it looks in person, so it just might fool Santa himself (along with your guests). Buyers also claim that the sturdy branches can hold even the heaviest of ornaments, so there'll be no need to hold back on the decor this year. The trees range from 4.5 to 9 feet tall, but no matter which size you bring home, it's sure to become a scene-stealing centerpiece in any festive space, year after year.

from $143; $100 at Wayfair
The Loft Fringe Lapel Jacket.
Loft

22. Loft Fringe Lapel Jacket

Loft

Wanna feel like you're a character in Yellowstone? This fringe-trimmed jacket is sure to add some elevated Western flair to all your holiday fits. It's crafted from a structured wool blend, so I do not doubt that it's as warm and cozy as it is totally chic. The patch pockets also don't go unnoticed since they're deep enough to fit your phone and wallet when you're hitting the road. Oh, and the burgundy color? Chef's kiss.

$160; $80 at Loft
Early Black Friday Sales 2025: Vivaia Brown Wedge Boots
Vivaia

23. Vivaia Margot Wedge Bootie

Vivaia

We here at PureWow are pretty sold on all of Vivaia's shoes, from their cushy insoles to their stretchy, breathable knit uppers, which are sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles (yes, really). And while the brand's flats are famous for their sleek look and comfort, I also happen to be a fan of its slim-fitting knit booties, like this square-toe pair. In addition to an easy-to-walk-in wedge heel, they boast a water-repellent upper, that, having worn similar styles out in the rain, I can attest really will keep your feet dry (and look a lot chicer than chunky rain boots).

from $199; $89 at vivaia

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an Early Black Friday Sale?

An early Black Friday sale allows customers to shop and save on their must-have and wish list items, leading up to the busiest shopping day of the year. In other words, they make it so that there's no need to wait until Black Friday—which this year falls on Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving—to secure savings on best-selling items. Many top brands and retailers are offering early Black Friday deals RN, so you can get your shopping done sooner rather than later.

Is It Better to Shop on Black Friday or Before?

While Black Friday itself is known for prompting some of the best discounts on everything under the sun (from fashion and home to beauty and tech), I highly recommend shopping before the big day. As PureWow's resident sales and deals editor, I can assure you that many of the early Black Friday deals are just as—if not better—than the main event. For instance, PureWow readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount at Saatva from Nov. 7 through Dec. 3, so why wait to shop when you can save $400 now? And that's only the tip of the iceberg. Plenty of other brands have kicked off month- or weeks-long Black Friday sales already, so if an item you're eyeing is at risk of selling out, your best bet is to score it ASAP.

Destinee Scott
Destinee Scott

Associate Sales and Deals Editor

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
