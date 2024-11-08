About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Our Food Editors Swear By Stainless-Steel Cookware—and the Caraway Black Friday Sale Has Deals on a Bunch

Seamless sizzling, coming this way

By Destinee Scott
Updated Nov 7, 2025
6:18pm
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish.

If you’re currently thinking about investing in some stainless steel cookware, listen up. PureWow’s food editors swear that stainless steel is way more durable than any nonstick coated pan, and rave about how evenly it conducts heat.

With that in mind, today must be your lucky day, because Caraway is discounting all its cookware—including stainless steel pieces—up to 20 percent off in honor of Black Friday 2025. If you’re hoping to grab some new pots and pans for the home chef in your life (even if that means you), grab your card now, because you won't want to miss this Caraway cookware sale.

Here are the deets: Caraway is offering 10 percent off orders over $85, 15 percent off orders over $425 and 20 percent off any order over $525. If you go all out and add items totaling more than $975 to your shopping cart, you'll score 20 percent off and a free Complete Bar Set, which includes nine cocktail-making essentials and complimentary storage.

1. Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Caraway

If you ask me, the deal on the brand's coveted 12-piece stainless steel cookware set (was $805, now $476) is worth jumping up and down about. It comes with a 10.5-inch frying pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, along with lids and storage organizers that'll help you save so much space in your cabinets. The pieces are crafted from strong five-ply steel and designed to evenly distribute heat, so you'll soon master a drool-worthy sear. And don't fret about the lack of nonstick coating. As PureWow's former Senior Food Editor Katherine Gillen explains, “As long as you preheat the [pieces] and use a cooking fat, [stainless steel] can be just as slick [as nonstick options].”

Caraway’s stainless steel is also purportedly super easy to clean. As Gillen shares, “[stainless steel] is generally more forgiving to take care of (e.g., you can use metal utensils, and it won't scratch,” plus, “there are no fancy cleaning products or precious methods required to maintain your pots and pans.” In other words, this stunning set can totally replace your existing collection.

$805; $476 at Caraway
2. Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set

Caraway

If you’re still unsure about going the stainless steel route, PureWow’s food team also highly recommends Caraway’s ceramic nonstick cookware. This eight-piece set (was $725, now $436) comes with all the same handy pots and pans as the stainless steel set above, but is treated with a nontoxic, nonstick coating. All four pans are oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and can be easily cleaned with soap and hot water (just be sure to let them cool first to maintain the nonstick coating).

“Nonstick cookware often favors function over form, but Caraway really is as gorgeous as it is functional,” says Gillen. In her review, she was pleasantly surprised by just how slick the coating proved to be. As she admits, “I never fully believe the brands that claim, ‘you can cook with no oil!’ (you can’t do that), but Caraway is slippery enough to fry eggs, filets of fish and delicate crab cakes with a touch less oil than I’d use with stainless steel or cast iron. It’s also super easy to wipe clean.”

$725; $436 at Caraway

More Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware on Sale

Caraway

Stainless Steel Fry Pan Duo

Caraway

Stainless Steel Sauté Pan

Now, remember, *all* of Caraway’s stainless steel cookware is included in the sale, so if you’re not in the market for a full set, you can also scoop up the must-have Fry Pan Duo (was $260, now $234). Featuring 10.5-inch and 8-inch pans, the lightweight pair should fulfill your frying needs, so you can go from searing salmon to sautéing chickpeas like an expert.

More interested in the brand’s stainless steel sauté pan and Dutch oven? Say no more. You can also buy them separately, but hurrythis sale won’t last forever!

Destinee Scott

Associate Sales and Deals Editor

Olivia Dubyak

Commerce Editor

