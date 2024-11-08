Our Food Editors Swear By Stainless-Steel Cookware—and the Caraway Black Friday Sale Has Deals on a Bunch

If you’re currently thinking about investing in some stainless steel cookware, listen up. PureWow’s food editors swear that stainless steel is way more durable than any nonstick coated pan, and rave about how evenly it conducts heat.

With that in mind, today must be your lucky day, because Caraway is discounting all its cookware—including stainless steel pieces—up to 20 percent off in honor of Black Friday 2025. If you’re hoping to grab some new pots and pans for the home chef in your life (even if that means you), grab your card now, because you won't want to miss this Caraway cookware sale.

Here are the deets: Caraway is offering 10 percent off orders over $85, 15 percent off orders over $425 and 20 percent off any order over $525. If you go all out and add items totaling more than $975 to your shopping cart, you'll score 20 percent off and a free Complete Bar Set, which includes nine cocktail-making essentials and complimentary storage.

