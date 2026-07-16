Zendaya Said She Would Do *This* to Tom Holland if He Turned Down 'The Odyssey'

In an interview with People, Holland shared that when Nolan first approached him about playing the role of Telemachus, Odysseus's son, he did a lot of thinking. One of his hesitations was that the film would be in conflict with Spider-Man.

For Zendaya, the answer was pretty straight-froward.

"Z said, ‘I’ll leave you if you don’t do The Odyssey,'" Holland quipped. The threat was enough for the actor to ask Sony—the studio that produces Spider-Man—to push back production so that he could film The Odyssey.