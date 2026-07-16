Power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are having a whirlwind summer promoting not one, but two joint projects. The newlyweds are co-starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, out July 30, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, out tomorrow, July 17. Naturally, the press tours have been absolute gold, especially in the fashion department. (I mean, this Matières Fécales winged dress was giving Nike of Samothrace!) But the interviews have also yielded hilarious anecdotes, including the revelation that their co-star, Anne Hathaway, was helicoptered to set while everyone else hiked up a mountain. But in one interview, Holland dropped the news that The Odyssey wasn't an immediate yes for him...and that's where his wife drew the line.
Zendaya Said She Would Do *This* to Tom Holland if He Turned Down 'The Odyssey'
So glad he said yes
In an interview with People, Holland shared that when Nolan first approached him about playing the role of Telemachus, Odysseus's son, he did a lot of thinking. One of his hesitations was that the film would be in conflict with Spider-Man.
For Zendaya, the answer was pretty straight-froward.
"Z said, ‘I’ll leave you if you don’t do The Odyssey,'" Holland quipped. The threat was enough for the actor to ask Sony—the studio that produces Spider-Man—to push back production so that he could film The Odyssey.
While some of the co-stars, including Matt Damon (Odysseus) and Hathaway (Penelope, Odysseus's wife), had worked with Nolan previously, it was the first time for both Holland and Zendaya.
“Tom was somebody I hadn’t worked with before, but I’ve admired his work for years and really wanted to work with him and so we met and I convinced him to do it,” Nolan told People. On The Today Show, Zendaya noted that Holland came on his day off to her first day on set for moral support.
"It's my first day on a Chris Nolan set...I don't want to be the thing that's holding it up," she recounted to host Craig Melvin. "He came on his day off...it's having someone in the wings, you get to look over and they're like 'You've got it; you're doing good.' It was nice to have that support."