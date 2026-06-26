Marvel fans, your time has come. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 30. Right now, the stars are on an epic press tour, having hit Paris, Rome, Berlin, Amsterdam and Madrid. The cast is currently in London, and Zendaya, who plays MJ, is serving up killer outfits per usual. Her latest is a stunning backless vintage dress—with a surprise nod to the franchise.
Zendaya Wows in Daring Backless Dress at 'Spider-Man' London Premiere
Law Roach never misses
In a very uncharacteristic move, Zendaya logged onto social media twice this week to share snippets from the tour. In the latest update, she's sitting in a London town car, looking over her shoulder. Her micro-bob is perfectly arranged. The actress wears vintage John Galliano from the designer's SS97 ready-to-wear collection. The dress's milky, otherworldly pattern is a smattering of constellations scattered to the wind on the ruffles of the asymmetric skirt. From the front, it seems like a regular spaghetti strap, but when the actress turns around, the dress dips into a jaw-dropping V that nearly reaches her tailbone.
In an on-theme twist—and original to Galliano's design—the backless area of the dress did not go unembellished. Instead, a delicate chain created a spider's web that draped across Zendaya's shoulders and her back, which she highlighted in an Instagram post.
The fourth installment in the Tom Holland-led franchise picks up where the last movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, left off. Now that the world has forgotten his existence, Peter Parker anonymously protects New York City. However, trouble arises in the form of the most powerful threat the superhero has yet to face. At the same time, Peter must investigate the evolution of his own powers, which are taking a surprising and dangerous turn.