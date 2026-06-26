Zendaya Wows in Daring Backless Dress at 'Spider-Man' London Premiere

In an on-theme twist—and original to Galliano's design—the backless area of the dress did not go unembellished. Instead, a delicate chain created a spider's web that draped across Zendaya's shoulders and her back, which she highlighted in an Instagram post.

The fourth installment in the Tom Holland-led franchise picks up where the last movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, left off. Now that the world has forgotten his existence, Peter Parker anonymously protects New York City. However, trouble arises in the form of the most powerful threat the superhero has yet to face. At the same time, Peter must investigate the evolution of his own powers, which are taking a surprising and dangerous turn.