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It’s Official: Tom Holland Just Confirmed His Wedding to Zendaya Already Happened

The rumors are true

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 16, 2026
3:54pm
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Lawrence JC Baron

Ever since Zendaya turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes with a seriously eye-catching ring on that finger, fans have been in full-on detective mode about her relationship with longtime partner Tom Holland. Are they getting married soon, already married, or something in between? Now, it sounds like we finally have the answer, straight from Tom himself.

In a new cover interview for the July/August issue of Esquire, Holland, 30, briefly addressed the swirl of wedding speculation after being asked about viral images that showed Zendaya, 29, in a wedding gown and veil, while he appeared in a tuxedo popping champagne. The catch? The photos were AI-generated. When asked whether he had to clear things up with family members who thought they had missed the big day, the Spider-Man star kept his answer simple: “No, because they were all there.”

Holland didn't gush about all the details though, adding, “That’s all you’ll get on that.” But he did open up more about his relationship with the Euphoria star.

“I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period,” he shared.

Zendaya and Holland first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, but they did not publicly confirm their relationship until 2021. Fast forward to the 2025 Golden Globes, when Zendaya showed up wearing a bold east-west set diamond ring on her left ring finger, instantly sparking engagement rumors.

According to jewelry experts, the ring looked to be a five-carat cushion-cut diamond with an estimated value of around $250,000.

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VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Since then, fans have been waiting for any solid update on wedding plans. Things got even more confusing when Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach told Entertainment Tonight at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 that the wedding “already happened.”

Not long after, Zendaya was spotted at Paris Fashion Week wearing a simple gold band, which only added fuel to the speculation. But now, it seems the speculation is over and congratulations are in order.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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