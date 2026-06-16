It’s Official: Tom Holland Just Confirmed His Wedding to Zendaya Already Happened

Ever since Zendaya turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes with a seriously eye-catching ring on that finger, fans have been in full-on detective mode about her relationship with longtime partner Tom Holland. Are they getting married soon, already married, or something in between? Now, it sounds like we finally have the answer, straight from Tom himself.

In a new cover interview for the July/August issue of Esquire, Holland, 30, briefly addressed the swirl of wedding speculation after being asked about viral images that showed Zendaya, 29, in a wedding gown and veil, while he appeared in a tuxedo popping champagne. The catch? The photos were AI-generated. When asked whether he had to clear things up with family members who thought they had missed the big day, the Spider-Man star kept his answer simple: “No, because they were all there.”