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Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Sweet PDA Moment in Rare New Photo

They look so happy

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 27, 2026
1:00pm
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Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF via ZUMA Press

Zendaya doesn’t exactly overshare when it comes to her personal life. In fact, most of the time she keeps things so lowkey that fans are left wondering if they’re reading too much into a blurry pic or a subtle caption. But her latest post leaves zero room for confusion. Yes, Zendaya just shared a full-on PDA moment with Tom Holland.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, to post a photo dump from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. The five-slide carousel mostly features Zendaya serving looks in a sparkly red and blue crop top and matching skirt set, paired with white pumps. But it’s the final image that stole the spotlight. In it, her longtime love Tom Holland, 30, appears, gently kissing the top of her head while she smiles for the camera.

“Just jumping on to saying hi from our stop in Rome @spidermanmovie,” Zendaya captioned the post.

As expected, the comments section basically turned into a collective freakout in the best way. Fans flooded the post with reactions ranging from amused to fully unwell over the surprise PDA moment.

“calling out of work bc of the last pic,” one user wrote. Another added, “pda on main omg.” A third simply summed it up with, “Omgggg the last one.”

The post comes shortly after Holland addressed swirling rumors about the couple’s relationship status.

In a recent cover interview for the July/August issue of Esquire, the actor responded to viral AI-generated images that falsely showed Zendaya in a wedding dress alongside him in a tux, sparking wedding speculation online.

When asked whether he had to explain the situation to family members who believed they had missed a secret wedding, Holland kept it short and sweet: “No, because they were all there.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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