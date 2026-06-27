Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Sweet PDA Moment in Rare New Photo

Zendaya doesn’t exactly overshare when it comes to her personal life. In fact, most of the time she keeps things so lowkey that fans are left wondering if they’re reading too much into a blurry pic or a subtle caption. But her latest post leaves zero room for confusion. Yes, Zendaya just shared a full-on PDA moment with Tom Holland.
The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, to post a photo dump from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. The five-slide carousel mostly features Zendaya serving looks in a sparkly red and blue crop top and matching skirt set, paired with white pumps. But it’s the final image that stole the spotlight. In it, her longtime love Tom Holland, 30, appears, gently kissing the top of her head while she smiles for the camera.