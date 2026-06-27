Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Sweet PDA Moment in Rare New Photo

“Just jumping on to saying hi from our stop in Rome @spidermanmovie,” Zendaya captioned the post.

As expected, the comments section basically turned into a collective freakout in the best way. Fans flooded the post with reactions ranging from amused to fully unwell over the surprise PDA moment.

“calling out of work bc of the last pic,” one user wrote. Another added, “pda on main omg.” A third simply summed it up with, “Omgggg the last one.”

The post comes shortly after Holland addressed swirling rumors about the couple’s relationship status.

In a recent cover interview for the July/August issue of Esquire, the actor responded to viral AI-generated images that falsely showed Zendaya in a wedding dress alongside him in a tux, sparking wedding speculation online.