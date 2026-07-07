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Zendaya Looked Like a Literal Goddess at the ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere—Here Are the Exact Products She Used

It’s giving ethereal

Author image: Deena Campbell Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large
By Deena Campbell
Published Jul 7, 2026

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zendaya-odyssey-premiere-makeup
Associated Newspapers Ltd/Shutterstock

Zendaya has a knack for making every red carpet appearance feel like a fashion moment, but at The Odyssey premiere, it was her luminous, sun-drenched beauty look that had us doing a double take. Held ahead of the highly anticipated release of director Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey, the event brought together the film’s star-studded cast and some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Fittingly, Zendaya embraced the mythology theme with an ethereal gown, while her glowing skin, softly sculpted eyes and glossy lips struck the perfect balance between understated and unforgettable.

The mastermind behind the look? Celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who leaned into radiant, goddess-inspired skin using just a handful of Charlotte Tilbury favorites. “I wanted to give Zendaya a bronzed, sun-kissed and radiant complexion worthy of a glowing Greek Goddess. For the eyes, I created light, mesmerizing eyes to echo the ethereal elegance of the dress,” says Casillas. Ahead, the exact products behind Zendaya’s red carpet glam.

zendaya odyssey premiere makeup charlotte tilbury magic cream 1200x706
Sephora

1. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury

The cult-favorite moisturizer is beloved for delivering an instant plumping effect and dewy finish, helping makeup melt into the skin instead of sitting on top of it.

$105 at sephora
charlotte-tilbury-crease-proof-airbrush-concealer.
Sephora

2. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer in 5.5

Charlotte Tilbury

Rather than masking the skin, Casillas used Airbrush Flawless Blur concealer in shade 5.5 to brighten while allowing Zendaya’s natural complexion to shine through. The lightweight formula delivers coverage where it’s needed without sacrificing the skin-like finish.

$36 at sephora
charlotte-tilbury-fresh-glow-highlight-stick.
Ulta

3. Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Highlighter Fresh Healthy Glow Stick in Glazed Goddess

Charlotte Tilbury

The hero product behind Zendaya’s lit-from-within glow was Charlotte Tilbury’s new Unreal Highlighter Fresh Healthy Glow Stick in Glazed Goddess. Unlike traditional powder highlighters that can look frosty or glittery, this stick delivers a golden sheen. Swiped across the high points of Zendaya’s face, it gave a sun-kissed complexion that seemed to glow from every angle.

$44 at Ulta
charlotte-tilbury-exagger-eyes-mascara
Amazon

4. Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury

Instead of relying on dramatic liner or smoky shadows, Casillas let Zendaya’s lashes do the talking. This volumizing formula lifts, lengthens and separates each lash without clumping.

$29 at amazon
charlotte-tilbury-collagen-bath-gloss
Ulta

5. Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose

Charlotte TIlbury

To finish the look, Casillas reached for Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose, a universally flattering rosy nude gloss that gave Zendaya’s lips a fuller-looking, hydrated finish.

$37 at ulta
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Deena Headshot

Deena Campbell

Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large

  • Oversees fashion and beauty content. 
  • Former Beauty Director at Marie Claire; editorial lead at Allure, Essence, and L’Oréal-owned beauty platforms
  • Advocate for inclusive storytelling in style, beauty, and wellness
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