Zendaya Looked Like a Literal Goddess at the ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere—Here Are the Exact Products She Used

Zendaya has a knack for making every red carpet appearance feel like a fashion moment, but at The Odyssey premiere, it was her luminous, sun-drenched beauty look that had us doing a double take. Held ahead of the highly anticipated release of director Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey, the event brought together the film’s star-studded cast and some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Fittingly, Zendaya embraced the mythology theme with an ethereal gown, while her glowing skin, softly sculpted eyes and glossy lips struck the perfect balance between understated and unforgettable.

The mastermind behind the look? Celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who leaned into radiant, goddess-inspired skin using just a handful of Charlotte Tilbury favorites. “I wanted to give Zendaya a bronzed, sun-kissed and radiant complexion worthy of a glowing Greek Goddess. For the eyes, I created light, mesmerizing eyes to echo the ethereal elegance of the dress,” says Casillas. Ahead, the exact products behind Zendaya’s red carpet glam.