Travis Kelce's Responds to Prince William Trying to Kick Him Out of Taylor Swift’s Selfie

Remember that iconic Taylor Swift selfie with Prince William? Well, Travis Kelce is weighing in on the royal photo moment again after Prince William shared some behind-the-scenes insight during his recent (historical) appearance on The Graham Norton Show. And Travis's reaction proves he understands exactly why Prince William might have wanted a little more room in the frame.

During a recent episode of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, reacted to Prince William's revelation that he tried to subtly move Kelce out of the way when posing for the now-famous selfie with Swift.

The photo was taken backstage at London's Wembley Stadium in June 2024, when Swift was performing on her Eras Tour. William attended the concert with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the royal family ended up getting a selfie with the pop star and Kelce.