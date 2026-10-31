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Travis Kelce's Responds to Prince William Trying to Kick Him Out of Taylor Swift’s Selfie

So that's what happened behind the scenes

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 31, 2026
1:00pm
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Felipe Ramales/Shutterstock

Remember that iconic Taylor Swift selfie with Prince William? Well, Travis Kelce is weighing in on the royal photo moment again after Prince William shared some behind-the-scenes insight during his recent (historical) appearance on The Graham Norton Show. And Travis's reaction proves he understands exactly why Prince William might have wanted a little more room in the frame.

During a recent episode of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, reacted to Prince William's revelation that he tried to subtly move Kelce out of the way when posing for the now-famous selfie with Swift.

The photo was taken backstage at London's Wembley Stadium in June 2024, when Swift was performing on her Eras Tour. William attended the concert with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the royal family ended up getting a selfie with the pop star and Kelce.

“I get it, man. I think we all get it. I was just a boyfriend at that point. You know?," the Kansas City Chiefs player said on the Oct. 28 episode of the podcast.

"I wasn’t her husband yet. You know? We don’t really know if this is gonna last, so it’s kinda just move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever," Kelce continued. "Yeah. Hopefully, this doesn’t go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good.”

The selfie was a pretty major relationship milestone for Swift and Kelce. When the "Patient Zero" singer posted the photo on Instagram, it marked the first time she had shared a picture of herself with Kelce on her account. At the time, the two were dating, but they wouldn't get engaged until August 2025.

Luckily, the couple's romance did go the distance. Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3, 2026.

Kelce's brother, Jason, also chimed in, agreeing that William's reasoning was "very understandable." The two even joked about having their New Heights team edit Travis out of the photo, with the football star offering to send the revised version straight to Buckingham Palace.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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