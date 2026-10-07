Travis Kelce Just Gave Us a Glimpse at His Birthday Dinner with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may keep their relationship relatively private, but between paparazzi photos and Kelce’s New Heights podcast, fans still get the occasional peek into their very glamorous life. Most recently, that peek came courtesy of Travis’s 37th birthday celebration.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift were photographed leaving New York City hotspot Torrisi on October 5, and now Travis is giving fans a little more insight into what went down inside the Italian Michelin-starred restaurant. During the Wednesday, October 7, episode of New Heights, Travis opened up to his brother, Jason Kelce, about his birthday.

“I had a lot of people reach out and say happy birthday,” Travis shared. “It was a good day, it was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York... got to hang with Tay.”