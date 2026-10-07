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Travis Kelce Just Gave Us a Glimpse at His Birthday Dinner with Taylor Swift

Plus, he reveals his favorite gift

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2026
3:22pm
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may keep their relationship relatively private, but between paparazzi photos and Kelce’s New Heights podcast, fans still get the occasional peek into their very glamorous life. Most recently, that peek came courtesy of Travis’s 37th birthday celebration.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift were photographed leaving New York City hotspot Torrisi on October 5, and now Travis is giving fans a little more insight into what went down inside the Italian Michelin-starred restaurant. During the Wednesday, October 7, episode of New Heights, Travis opened up to his brother, Jason Kelce, about his birthday.

“I had a lot of people reach out and say happy birthday,” Travis shared. “It was a good day, it was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York... got to hang with Tay.”

The dinner marked Travis’s first birthday as a married man. He and Taylor tied the knot in July in New York City, making this latest celebration a sweet little milestone in their newlywed era.

And while Travis didn’t have a traditional birthday cake, it sounds like Torrisi more than made up for it with dessert.

“Torrisi's got some good desserts,” he shared. “They brought out the entire arsenal…It was nice.”

Of course, the dinner wasn’t the only reason Travis had something to celebrate. The Chiefs also pulled off a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 4, giving him a pretty solid birthday-weekend victory.

“The best news that I got on my birthday is that we got a victory,” he said.

That win apparently made a major difference in Travis’s birthday mood, especially with the Chiefs heading into their bye week.

“That was the happiness I had around my birthday, was that I got a win going into the bye [week],” he explained. “Losing ruins everyone’s life. … If I would’ve lost, it would’ve ruined my birthday, for sure.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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