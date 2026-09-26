Travis Kelce Has the Sweetest Reaction to Taylor Swift Saying “That’s My Husband”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back at it. And by “back at it,” I mean Travis is back on the field as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Taylor is in the stands cheering on her man (when she isn't dropping new music, of course). Since going public with their relationship, Swift has become a familiar face at Kelce’s games, but her latest celebration had the internet talking. And, naturally, Kelce had the sweetest response.

During the Wednesday, September 23 episode of Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he reacted to Swift’s viral moment, saying, “Just doing my deed as a husband.”

“Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud,” he added.