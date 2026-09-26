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Travis Kelce Has the Sweetest Reaction to Taylor Swift Saying “That’s My Husband”

Awww

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 26, 2026
2:00pm
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back at it. And by “back at it,” I mean Travis is back on the field as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Taylor is in the stands cheering on her man (when she isn't dropping new music, of course). Since going public with their relationship, Swift has become a familiar face at Kelce’s games, but her latest celebration had the internet talking. And, naturally, Kelce had the sweetest response.

During the Wednesday, September 23 episode of Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he reacted to Swift’s viral moment, saying, “Just doing my deed as a husband.”

“Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud,” he added.

The moment in question happened during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 20. After Kelce scored his first touchdown of the NFL season, Swift was seen celebrating with friends and family in a private box at Arrowhead Stadium.

In footage that quickly made the rounds online, Swift jumped out of her seat and excitedly pointed toward her wedding ring before declaring, “That’s my husband!”

Swift and Kelce exchanged "I do's" at Madison Square Garden in a glamorous ceremony on July 3, with a seriously star-studded guest list. Dakota Johnson, Karlie Kloss (!), Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran were among the celebrities reportedly in attendance.

Guests arrived in luxury SUVs with dark-tinted windows, keeping things pretty under wraps. But the couple eventually made their big news official in a very fitting way: a giant electronic billboard at the Garden that read, "JUST&T MARRIED."

So, yes, Swift is still very much in her proud-wife era. And Kelce seems pretty happy about it.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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