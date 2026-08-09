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Simone Biles Drops Revealing New Pics Featuring a Chic Swimsuit and Sky-High Heels

Summer's not over yet

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 9, 2026
2:00pm

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Ron Adar / M10s

When it comes to making the most of summer, look no further than Simone Biles. Between traveling the world, attending glamorous events, and enjoying some well-deserved downtime, the Olympic gymnast always seems to deliver a standout look. And when it comes to swimwear, she rarely misses. Her latest photo dump delivers more chic swimsuits and also a stunning pair of sky-high heels.

The 29-year-old Olympic gymnast shared a carousel of photos on Instagram highlighting some of her recent adventures. In the first snap, Biles is relaxing in a pool while looking away from the camera in a stunning royal blue halter one-piece swimsuit (similar here$80; $40) paired with a playful NSFW hat. Another photo shows her making a kissy face while holding a pool float, giving us another glimpse into her sunny getaway.

The swimsuit moments didn't stop there. The carousel also included a peek at a two-toned swimsuit (like this one, $61; $53) and a gorgeous red halter swim top (similar one here, $60; $24.90) that added even more color to her vacation wardrobe.

But the real surprise came in the final slide: the shoes. In the photo, which only shows Biles from the waist down, she’s wearing a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 100MM Leather Pumps in white. The statement-making heels feature glossy patent leather and a scalloped design, making them the perfect finishing touch to her poolside look. While the designer pair retails for around $945, there are plenty of more affordable options from brands.

Of course, this isn’t Biles’ first time proving she knows her way around a statement shoe. Back in May, she stepped out in a playful pair of Steve Madden pumps featuring tiny fruit details. The nude pointed-toe slingback heels were covered in colorful designs, including strawberries, cherries, and other whimsical accents.

And when it comes to swimsuits, Biles has been serving looks all summer long. Just last month, she shared photos of herself lounging by the ocean in a bubblegum pink bikini, looking like she was fully embracing vacation mode.

Keep the summer style inspiration coming, Simone.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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