Simone Biles Drops Revealing New Pics Featuring a Chic Swimsuit and Sky-High Heels

The swimsuit moments didn't stop there. The carousel also included a peek at a two-toned swimsuit (like this one, $61 ; $53) and a gorgeous red halter swim top (similar one here, $60 ; $24.90) that added even more color to her vacation wardrobe.

But the real surprise came in the final slide: the shoes. In the photo, which only shows Biles from the waist down, she’s wearing a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 100MM Leather Pumps in white. The statement-making heels feature glossy patent leather and a scalloped design, making them the perfect finishing touch to her poolside look. While the designer pair retails for around $945, there are plenty of more affordable options from brands.

Of course, this isn’t Biles’ first time proving she knows her way around a statement shoe. Back in May, she stepped out in a playful pair of Steve Madden pumps featuring tiny fruit details. The nude pointed-toe slingback heels were covered in colorful designs, including strawberries, cherries, and other whimsical accents.