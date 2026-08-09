Simone Biles Drops Revealing New Pics Featuring a Chic Swimsuit and Sky-High Heels

When it comes to making the most of summer, look no further than Simone Biles. Between traveling the world, attending glamorous events, and enjoying some well-deserved downtime, the Olympic gymnast always seems to deliver a standout look. And when it comes to swimwear, she rarely misses. Her latest photo dump delivers more chic swimsuits and also a stunning pair of sky-high heels.
The 29-year-old Olympic gymnast shared a carousel of photos on Instagram highlighting some of her recent adventures. In the first snap, Biles is relaxing in a pool while looking away from the camera in a stunning royal blue halter one-piece swimsuit (similar here,
$80; $40) paired with a playful NSFW hat. Another photo shows her making a kissy face while holding a pool float, giving us another glimpse into her sunny getaway.