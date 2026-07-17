Simone Biles Attends the ESPYS Wearing 140 Carats of Diamonds (and a Daring Dress with a Thigh-High Slit)

Though she was not among this year's class of honorees, Biles showed up to support her peers and present the award for Best Team, which went to the New York Knicks (naturally). The Knicks secured their first NBA championship in 53 years, led by Jalen Brunson, who was honored with Best Championship Performance, Best NBA Player and Best Athlete - Men's Sports. Other winners included Alysa Liu for Best Breakthrough Athlete; the 20-year-old was the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the ladies' figure skating event since Sarah Hughes in 2002.