Simone Biles can always be depended upon to deliver a high-fashion moment. Whether she's roaming the streets of Milan or attending Taylor Swift's wedding, the Olympian knows how to dress for the occasion. This week, she attended the ESPYS (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, presented by ESPN) in a showstopper of a gown alongside her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens. I'm not exaggerating when I say this might be my favorite look of hers to date.
Simone Biles Attends the ESPYS Wearing 140 Carats of Diamonds (and a Daring Dress with a Thigh-High Slit)
Diamonds are a girl's best friend
Biles shared a carousel of photos on Instagram captioned, "ESPY’S 2026." The lead photo shows the gymnast walking beside Owens in a sculptural champagne gown by Eman Alajlan with a dramatic bustle and thigh-high slit. She accessorized with coordinating platform sandals and couture jewelry from Maison Spoiled. Biles donned the stunning Daisy Statement Necklace, featuring 43 radiant cut yellow diamonds set in platinum and 18k yellow gold. The total carat weight was 123. She also wore the Fancy Intense Yellow Pear Halo Ring and Duo Stone Drop Earrings, which added a combined 17.5 carats.
Though she was not among this year's class of honorees, Biles showed up to support her peers and present the award for Best Team, which went to the New York Knicks (naturally). The Knicks secured their first NBA championship in 53 years, led by Jalen Brunson, who was honored with Best Championship Performance, Best NBA Player and Best Athlete - Men's Sports. Other winners included Alysa Liu for Best Breakthrough Athlete; the 20-year-old was the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the ladies' figure skating event since Sarah Hughes in 2002.