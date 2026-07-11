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Simone Biles Has the Best Response to a Question About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

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By Danielle Long
Published Jul 11, 2026
1:00pm
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When it comes to shutting down online speculation, Simone Biles is no stranger to setting the record straight. The Olympic gymnast has handled plenty of internet chatter over the years, from critics commenting on her hair during the Olympics (while she was busy winning gold) to correcting someone who got her medal count wrong. Now, she’s back with another perfectly timed response, this time involving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

In case you missed it, Taylor and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend in a star-studded celebration attended by some major names, including Simone, 29, and her husband, Jonathan Owens, 30. After the big day, Simone shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring the couple dressed up for the occasion.

This prompted one Instagram user to ask, “When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?”

Simone’s response? “Remember this, I only show ya’ll what I want ya’ll to know.”

Of course, beyond the comment section drama, Simone and Jonathan looked absolutely incredible for the celebration.

Simone wore a deep burgundy halter dress featuring metallic cutouts surrounding ruby red stones, a corseted bustier and a dramatic slit along her hip. The gown was finished with a sheer red tulle train that added even more drama to the look.

She accessorized with silver jewelry and an embellished red crystal clutch, while Jonathan coordinated with his wife in a burgundy velvet blazer with black trim.

"The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT," Simone captioned her July 6 post.

Jonathan also shared his excitement about the celebration on social media, writing, "What a night. So grateful to be able to witness such a beautiful ceremony with so many amazing people. We love to celebrate love, a night we’ll truly never forget. Congratulations to the couple!!! #T&T."

Between the stunning outfits and Simone’s response, it’s safe to say the wedding weekend gave fans plenty to talk about.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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