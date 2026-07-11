Simone Biles Has the Best Response to a Question About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

When it comes to shutting down online speculation, Simone Biles is no stranger to setting the record straight. The Olympic gymnast has handled plenty of internet chatter over the years, from critics commenting on her hair during the Olympics (while she was busy winning gold) to correcting someone who got her medal count wrong. Now, she’s back with another perfectly timed response, this time involving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

In case you missed it, Taylor and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend in a star-studded celebration attended by some major names, including Simone, 29, and her husband, Jonathan Owens, 30. After the big day, Simone shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring the couple dressed up for the occasion.

This prompted one Instagram user to ask, “When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?”