Simone Biles Stuns in Blue Swimwear but It’s the NSFW Hat That Caught My Eye

Simone Biles has basically become the queen of effortlessly cool swimwear content at this point. Whether she’s rocking a playful gingham bikini, leaning into the animal print trend, or serving classic black swimsuit energy for her birthday, the Olympic gymnast always seems to nail vacation style without even trying. But her latest poolside post had me doing a genuine double-take, and not because of the swimsuit itself, but for the NSFW message on her hat.

In a snap shared May 11, Simone, 29, is posted up in a bright blue halter one-piece swimsuit (similar one here), leaning into a striped semi-circle pool float and serving a playful kissy face to the camera. She topped it off with a red, white, and blue cap from Rich Wife with her initials, “S.B.,” stitched on the side. Cute, classic, nothing to see here… right?

Then she posted the follow-up.