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Simone Biles Stuns in Blue Swimwear but It’s the NSFW Hat That Caught My Eye

Wasn't expecting that one

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 12, 2026
3:07pm

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Simone Biles has basically become the queen of effortlessly cool swimwear content at this point. Whether she’s rocking a playful gingham bikini, leaning into the animal print trend, or serving classic black swimsuit energy for her birthday, the Olympic gymnast always seems to nail vacation style without even trying. But her latest poolside post had me doing a genuine double-take, and not because of the swimsuit itself, but for the NSFW message on her hat.

In a snap shared May 11, Simone, 29, is posted up in a bright blue halter one-piece swimsuit (similar one here), leaning into a striped semi-circle pool float and serving a playful kissy face to the camera. She topped it off with a red, white, and blue cap from Rich Wife with her initials, “S.B.,” stitched on the side. Cute, classic, nothing to see here… right?

Then she posted the follow-up.

Simone Biles Instagram
Simone Biles/Instagram

In the next Story, Simone turns around and that’s when the hat reveals its whole personality. On the back is the acronym “F.A.A.F.O.,” aka “F*** around and find out.”

If you’re unfamiliar, it’s basically internet slang for “test me and see what happens.” It’s used as a playful-but-not-really warning that actions have consequences. Very much giving “I said what I said” energy.

And if you’re thinking this feels very on-brand for Simone lately, you’re not wrong. The phrase actually has a whole history tied to her and the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles IG
Simone Biles/Instagram

After winning gold, the team started calling themselves “FAAFO" as a kind of rallying identity. It's equal parts humor, confidence, and a very clear “don’t doubt us” message after everything they went through following Tokyo 2020.

So yeah, Simone’s poolside look was already a serve, but that hat? That’s the real scene stealer.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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