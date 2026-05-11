Despite the fact that temps have refused to hover above 70, despite the fact that May is now well underway, I have warm weather on my mind. I'm itching to break out my sundresses and ditch the wool sweaters. I'm ready for sandals and ballet flats and no more socks. And where there's a drop of summer fashion inspiration to be had, I'm there. So my eyes naturally zeroed in on Simone Biles's Instagram story, where she transformed an old-fashion print into a flirty summer staple. Everyone, take notes.
Simone Biles Posts Bikini Pics and Turns This Old-Fashioned Print into a Flirty Summer Staple
And you can shop an eerily similar style for under $35
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Last week, the Olympic gymnast shared two photos on her Instagram story. The first was a mirror selfie, in which she was sporting a blue gingham bikini with high-contrast orange straps (similar here, $32). I loved the way she took a pattern that often feels staid or "picnic table" and turned it into an unexpected, fun look. Biles accessorized with a simple white visor that coordinated with her swimwear.
The second photo she shared was a poolside shot. One of Biles's French bulldogs sits between her legs under the shade of an umbrella as the sun sparkles across the water. Biles is the proud pet parent of two French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, who often get up to their own antics that are documented on their Instagram page.
The gymnast's poolside shots came on the heels of a viral TikTok post, in which she detailed how much she'd spent on hair, makeup and styling for a red carpet event. (Spoiler: It was a cool $23k.) In the caption, Biles joked that she would be staying home for the foreseeable future. And with a pool like that, I don't blame her.