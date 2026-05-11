Simone Biles Posts Bikini Pics and Turns This Old-Fashioned Print into a Flirty Summer Staple

The second photo she shared was a poolside shot. One of Biles's French bulldogs sits between her legs under the shade of an umbrella as the sun sparkles across the water. Biles is the proud pet parent of two French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, who often get up to their own antics that are documented on their Instagram page.

The gymnast's poolside shots came on the heels of a viral TikTok post, in which she detailed how much she'd spent on hair, makeup and styling for a red carpet event. (Spoiler: It was a cool $23k.) In the caption, Biles joked that she would be staying home for the foreseeable future. And with a pool like that, I don't blame her.