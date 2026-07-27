Simone Biles Reveals the Perfume She Keeps in Her Birkin

I love a good celebrity handbag reveal as much as the next person, and I also am obsessed with celebrity perfumes. So Simone Biles gave me a double treat when she took to Instagram to show off the contents of her Birkin, which included a classic scent I've been wanting to try.
The Olympic gymnast started by pulling out a few necessities—a passport (in a Goyard case), her second phone, battery pack and compact mirror. Biles also had a pair of Loop x Swarovski ear plugs (currently sold out), which her husband, Jonathan Owens, decided to test out in the background as she continued pulling items out of her bag.