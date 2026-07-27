Simone Biles Reveals the Perfume She Keeps in Her Birkin

One of Biles' prized possessions was a small vial of Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche ($115), which she received as a gift from her mother. This Chanel perfume features notes of citron, jasmine and teak wood, creating a soft white floral scent with a hint of sharpness and muskiness.

After showing off her perfume, Biles adorably helped Owens figure out how to use the Loop ear plugs. She then continued with the bag tour by pulling out a portable phone stand and Canon point-and-shoot, plus a hand fan, wired headphones and a pair of sunglasses. The most shocking item wasn't actually something Biles extracted from her Birkin, but rather what she wrote in the caption: "& handwarmers because ya girl is always cold." That addition proved to be the most relatable, with fans chiming in with their agreement in the comments.

"Fan + hand warmers because one minute it’s too hot and the next one is freezing," one wrote. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who hosted Biles on her podcast, What's the Point, ahead of the winter Olympics, added: "The hand warmers!!"

Now, only time will tell if Biles will answer her fans' most pressing question: When will her husband do his own bag reveal?