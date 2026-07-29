Simone Biles Rocks Cheeky Bikini in New Beach Vacation Snaps

A bright, sunny photo shows Biles seated at a pool steps away from the ocean as palm trees sway in the breeze. She's grinning over her shoulder at the camera while wearing a bubblegum pink thong bikini. An iced drink in a coordinating shade sits beside her. In following photos, Biles gives us a glimpse of her accessories: A pink watch and silver jewelry, including her wedding and engagement rings. She also wears a "J" necklace, presumably in honor of her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens.

"Wristpiece on bling-blaow, neckpiece on blizzard, bae," she wrote in the caption. The words are lyrics to BossMan Dlow's 2024 track, "Talk My Sh-t." In an Instagram Story the previous week, Biles shared that after undergoing a medical procedure, she had woken up singing the song.