Simone Biles knows how to make the most of summer. The Olympic gymnast has been busy exploring Singapore, presenting awards at the ESPYs, attending Taylor Swift's wedding and spending lots of time poolside. Biles is known to love a good bikini, and her latest dispatch from a recent beach getaway is no exception.
Simone Biles Rocks Cheeky Bikini in New Beach Vacation Snaps
Beach bums
A bright, sunny photo shows Biles seated at a pool steps away from the ocean as palm trees sway in the breeze. She's grinning over her shoulder at the camera while wearing a bubblegum pink thong bikini. An iced drink in a coordinating shade sits beside her. In following photos, Biles gives us a glimpse of her accessories: A pink watch and silver jewelry, including her wedding and engagement rings. She also wears a "J" necklace, presumably in honor of her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens.
"Wristpiece on bling-blaow, neckpiece on blizzard, bae," she wrote in the caption. The words are lyrics to BossMan Dlow's 2024 track, "Talk My Sh-t." In an Instagram Story the previous week, Biles shared that after undergoing a medical procedure, she had woken up singing the song.
The pro athlete's last tropical dispatch came from the Desaru Coast in Malaysia, a short trip from Singapore. In that photo, Biles sat by a tranquil pool on a forested property, chilled champagne glass and bowl of fresh fruit laid out on the patio next to her. In her most recent Instagram video, Biles revealed she just returned to the States after visiting Asia, giving fans a tour of her Hermès bag (including her favorite perfume).
With all of August stretching before us, there are still plenty of opportunities to hit the sand, and I can't wait to see what Biles wears next.