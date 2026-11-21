Turns out, even Olympic gold medalists have those dreaded “I have nothing to wear” moments. Simone Biles recently gave fans a glimpse of her latest game-day outfit, and the story behind the look is almost as relatable as the outfit itself.

In a mirror selfie shared to social media on Nov. 15, Biles, 29, showed off her ensemble and admitted that it came together during a last-minute shopping trip. “Would you believe me if I told you I had nothing to wear for this game & ran to the store and grabbed this,” she captioned the snap. "This" ended up being a simple yet seriously chic combination.

She paired black leggings (similar here, $79) with an oversize Indianapolis Colts zip-up jacket, giving classic team gear a stylish upgrade. But the real standout was a pair of knee-high leather boots with stiletto heels (similar here, $149). Biles finished things off with her hair styled in soft waves and a middle part.