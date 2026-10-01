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Simone Biles Has One Thing to Say About Being Called a ‘WAG’

Adding that to my morning mantra

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 1, 2026
6:15pm
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When you're dating a celebrity, the significant other always seems to be referred to as said celebrity's partner. But what about when both members of the couple are notable in their own right? That's the case with Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

Owens is an NFL player, so some have taken to calling Simone a "WAG," the popular acronym for “wives and girlfriends" of professional athletes. And now we know exactly what Simone thinks about it. Spoiler alert: She's unbothered.

“It just doesn’t bother me because I know who I am and what I’ve accomplished outside of it,” Biles, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly in a story published September 30.

“It doesn’t matter when somebody’s like, ‘Oh, Simone’s one of the WAGs.’ Don’t care.” she continued.

The Olympic gymnast also pointed to the work she has done both in and outside of sports, making it clear that a label isn't going to change how she sees herself.

"I know I’ve done great things on an Olympic level and for the mental health community, foster [care] community, all of this stuff. To me, it doesn’t seem derogatory because I know exactly who I am.”

Biles added, “I don’t care what you call me. I’ve done what I’ve done.”

Honestly, that level of confidence is something we could probably all use a little more of. Biles has spent years building a career that goes far beyond her relationship status, so it makes sense that she isn't losing sleep over what people choose to call her.

And while we're talking about her life outside the gym, Biles has also become something of a sideline style star. Her husband currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts, and she has become a regular presence at his games. Naturally, her outfits tend to get almost as much attention as what's happening on the field.

From the knee-high fringe boots she recently wore while cheering on the Colts against the Houston Texans to her monogrammed game-day gear, Biles clearly knows how to make a stadium into her runway.. Even her casual sweatpants moments manage to feel polished.

WAG or not, one thing is pretty clear: Simone Biles is going to do Simone Biles.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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