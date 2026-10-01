Simone Biles Has One Thing to Say About Being Called a ‘WAG’

When you're dating a celebrity, the significant other always seems to be referred to as said celebrity's partner. But what about when both members of the couple are notable in their own right? That's the case with Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

Owens is an NFL player, so some have taken to calling Simone a "WAG," the popular acronym for “wives and girlfriends" of professional athletes. And now we know exactly what Simone thinks about it. Spoiler alert: She's unbothered.

“It just doesn’t bother me because I know who I am and what I’ve accomplished outside of it,” Biles, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly in a story published September 30.