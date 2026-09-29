Simone Biles Is the Queen of Statement Boots and These Knee-High Fringe Stilettos Did Not Disappoint

The Colts are scheduled to face off against the Washington Commanders in London this weekend, and I highly suspect that Biles will be on the sidelines, as per usual. But that aside, I've got the same question as everyone else. Is Biles going to be returning to gymnastics? About a week ago, the Olympian posted a cryptic tribute to National Gymnastics Day, with a montage of clips of her practicing in the gym. Fans were quick to ask if the videos were recent, and if she would return competitively to the sport.

"Absolutely iconic that any one of these moments is probably a career best achievement for like 99 percent of gymnasts and it’s just a random workout day for Simone Biles," one fan commented. Another wrote, "Is this a recent video? If it is I’m super excited at the possibility of seeing her compete again."

While Biles has kept mum on any plans for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, she remains heavily involved in the sport through activism. Over the summer, she traveled to Peru as an ambassador for the Pan-American Games; the Lima event will also serve as the continent's Olympic trials.