Simone Biles Rocks the Love-It-or-Hate-It Low-Rise Baggy Pants Trend

As the NFL season gets closer, preseason is already in full swing, which means Simone Biles is officially back in her stylish WAG era. From her chic all-black ensemble to that memorable denim-on-denim moment and her custom monogrammed fits, the Olympic gymnast has become known for her game day looks while cheering on her husband, Jonathan Owens. Biles has built quite the sideline wardrobe, and now, she’s back at it.

Biles attended the preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts, Owens’ team, and the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, August 22. A few days later, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she put together her game day outfit.

In the video, Biles wears a simple black cropped tank featuring the Colts logo, which she paired with one of the more polarizing trends right now: low-rise, baggy black pants. And, TBH, she pulled them off effortlessly.