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Simone Biles Rocks the Love-It-or-Hate-It Low-Rise Baggy Pants Trend

She makes a great case for them

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 29, 2026
1:00pm
Simone Biles WAG style 720x780
Matt Baron/BEI

As the NFL season gets closer, preseason is already in full swing, which means Simone Biles is officially back in her stylish WAG era. From her chic all-black ensemble to that memorable denim-on-denim moment and her custom monogrammed fits, the Olympic gymnast has become known for her game day looks while cheering on her husband, Jonathan Owens. Biles has built quite the sideline wardrobe, and now, she’s back at it.

Biles attended the preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts, Owens’ team, and the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, August 22. A few days later, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she put together her game day outfit.

In the video, Biles wears a simple black cropped tank featuring the Colts logo, which she paired with one of the more polarizing trends right now: low-rise, baggy black pants. And, TBH, she pulled them off effortlessly.

“Another season loading,” she captioned the August 25 Instagram post.

In the post, Simone explained why she skipped the personalized pieces for this particular game. Apparently, Owens was still deciding which jersey number he wanted to wear this season.

“Sorry to disappoint I didn't get anything custom made for this game because Jonathan was still deciding between numbers,” she said in the video. “It is official he will be wearing number 38 this season.”

As for the rest of her look, Biles added some seriously luxe accessories, including an Audemars Piguet watch, a diamond pinky ring, a tennis necklace and a Chanel bag.

The day before, Biles also shared a few snapshots from the game, including two black-and-white photos of herself and Owens on the field, a glimpse of her view from the stands and a car selfie.

“We’re soooo back,” she captioned the post.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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