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Simone Biles and Serena Williams Just Gave Us 2 Very Different (& Fabulous) Takes on the Perfect Dress

Team sleek and chic or bold and beautiful?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 22, 2026
3:04pm
Simone Biles and Serena Williams 720x780
Stephen Lovekin/John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

When it comes to serving a seriously good event look, Simone Biles and Serena Williams are two names that immediately come to mind. These two Olympic icons clearly know their way around a statement outfit. From Simone’s 140 carats of diamonds and thigh-high split to Serena’s futuristic gladiator-inspired Met Gala look, their fashion game is pretty undeniable. And now, they’ve brought that style power together.

Taking to Instagram, Simone, 29, shared a series of snaps from a night out with Audemars Piguet. For the occasion, the Olympic gymnast wore a stunning deep purple and pink dress featuring an asymmetrical, wavy hemline. She paired the colorful look with her hair styled in long, highlighted waves, pink pointed-toe pumps and, naturally, an AP watch.

The slideshow was mostly solo shots of Simone, but the final slide included a very cute surprise: a photo of her posing with fellow Olympian Serena Williams.

Serena looked equally fabulous in an all-white, sleeveless dress featuring ruching and a tie detail along one side. She also wore her blonde hair in loose waves and finished the look with suede pointed-toe pumps and an AP watch.

While Simone and Serena took two totally different approaches to the perfect event dress, they both absolutely nailed it. Simone’s look was bold, colorful and designed to grab attention, while Serena opted for something sleek, sophisticated and understated. Basically, it’s proof there’s more than one way to make a statement.

And this isn’t the first time the two have coordinated their event looks. Back in December 2024, the gold medalists both got the little black dress memo for another Audemars Piguet event. Serena wore a long-sleeve midi dress with black pointed-toe pumps, while Simone opted for a shorter, long-sleeve style, also paired with pointed-toe pumps.

Clearly, when these two show up to the same event, we can expect some pretty major fashion moments.

"Yesterday, I sat with the GOAT @simonebiles at AN EVENING OF IMPACTFUL CONVERSATION with @audemarspiguet @vanityfair @femalequotient and a house full of women," Serena captioned the post. "I love to see it."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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