Simone Biles and Serena Williams Just Gave Us 2 Very Different (& Fabulous) Takes on the Perfect Dress

When it comes to serving a seriously good event look, Simone Biles and Serena Williams are two names that immediately come to mind. These two Olympic icons clearly know their way around a statement outfit. From Simone’s 140 carats of diamonds and thigh-high split to Serena’s futuristic gladiator-inspired Met Gala look, their fashion game is pretty undeniable. And now, they’ve brought that style power together.

Taking to Instagram, Simone, 29, shared a series of snaps from a night out with Audemars Piguet. For the occasion, the Olympic gymnast wore a stunning deep purple and pink dress featuring an asymmetrical, wavy hemline. She paired the colorful look with her hair styled in long, highlighted waves, pink pointed-toe pumps and, naturally, an AP watch.

The slideshow was mostly solo shots of Simone, but the final slide included a very cute surprise: a photo of her posing with fellow Olympian Serena Williams.