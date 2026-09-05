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Serena Williams Singing to Siri to Figure Out a Song Title Is the Most Relatable Thing You’ll See Today

We've all been there

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 5, 2026
1:00pm
Serena Williams TikTok 720x780
Chelsea Lauren

Who doesn’t love a good, wildly relatable moment? Whether it’s Mandy Moore sharing a hilariously real parenting moment or a fictional character like Game of Thrones’ Cersei somehow making us feel seen, there’s just something comforting about realizing you’re not the only one. Serena Williams just had one of those moments, and thankfully, she shared it with the internet.

In a recent TikTok, the tennis star, 44, is seen standing in an elevator while trying to figure out the name of a song that’s been stuck in her head.

"Hey what's that song that goes…," the Olympian says before launching into a very relatable mix of singing and humming the lyrics.

She captioned the post, "Its been stuck in my head all day,"

The mystery song? "Pink Blush" by Dolly Babe, which has been having a major viral moment on social media lately. So honestly, Serena is hardly alone. And if you’ve ever found yourself frantically asking Siri or Shazam to identify a song based on approximately three words and a questionable melody, same.

While Serena’s latest TikTok is giving us a peek into her everyday life, she’s also been keeping busy with her tennis comeback. She announced her return to the sport in June before heading to London for Wimbledon. Although her run ended with an injury, Williams has continued training and working on her recovery.

She later reunited with her sister and longtime doubles partner, Venus Williams, at the Cincinnati Open after the sisters received a wild card entry. They faced Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns but ultimately fell in a tiebreaker, 8-10.

Most recently, Serena made her way to the U.S. Open in New York City, where she teamed up with Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz for the mixed-doubles tournament, before re-teaming up with her sister.

Something tells me the U.S. Open isn’t the last we’ll see of her on the court. Until then, she can always keep "Pink Blush" on repeat while she trains.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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