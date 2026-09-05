Serena Williams Singing to Siri to Figure Out a Song Title Is the Most Relatable Thing You’ll See Today

Who doesn’t love a good, wildly relatable moment? Whether it’s Mandy Moore sharing a hilariously real parenting moment or a fictional character like Game of Thrones’ Cersei somehow making us feel seen, there’s just something comforting about realizing you’re not the only one. Serena Williams just had one of those moments, and thankfully, she shared it with the internet.

In a recent TikTok, the tennis star, 44, is seen standing in an elevator while trying to figure out the name of a song that’s been stuck in her head.

"Hey what's that song that goes…," the Olympian says before launching into a very relatable mix of singing and humming the lyrics.

She captioned the post, "Its been stuck in my head all day,"