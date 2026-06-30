Serena Williams Just Posted New Photos of Her Kids, But It Was Her Living Room That Stopped Me in My Tracks

"Lately," Williams wrote in the caption, accompanied by an image carousel. Between cute selfies with Adira, BTS shots of Wimbledon and car rides through the city, there was a photo of the trio sitting on the living room floor of the family's rental house. It appeared that they were constructing a doll house, Olympia sprawled across her mom's leg as her younger sister looked on in anticipation and Williams fiddled with the pieces.

While the mother-daughter moment was sweet, what drew my eye was the living room. I'm used to seeing immaculate, Architectural Digest-styled celebrity homes, where it seems like if you even *thought* about sitting on something, it would break. But Williams' London living room looks delightfully lived-in. The pillows are mussed. The kids' toys are strewn over the rug. A lampshade is askew. A small comfort to me, who can on some days barely see her own floor in a sea of clothing and product samples.