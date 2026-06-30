In a move that feels reminiscent of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2022 novel Carrie Soto Is Back, Serena Williams—who is executive producing the book's Netflix series adaptation—announced her own comeback earlier this year. Though the tennis legend has been understandably busy, she's still managed to be a present parent as well. Her daughters, Olympia (8) and Adira (2), have accompanied her to London for Wimbledon, where they've made some core memories. But it wasn't a splashy on-court moment that caught my eye. Rather, in a new Instagram post, it was Williams' quiet afternoon at home—and a peek into the family's living room—that slowed my scroll.
Serena Williams Just Posted New Photos of Her Kids, But It Was Her Living Room That Stopped Me in My Tracks
So relatable
"Lately," Williams wrote in the caption, accompanied by an image carousel. Between cute selfies with Adira, BTS shots of Wimbledon and car rides through the city, there was a photo of the trio sitting on the living room floor of the family's rental house. It appeared that they were constructing a doll house, Olympia sprawled across her mom's leg as her younger sister looked on in anticipation and Williams fiddled with the pieces.
While the mother-daughter moment was sweet, what drew my eye was the living room. I'm used to seeing immaculate, Architectural Digest-styled celebrity homes, where it seems like if you even *thought* about sitting on something, it would break. But Williams' London living room looks delightfully lived-in. The pillows are mussed. The kids' toys are strewn over the rug. A lampshade is askew. A small comfort to me, who can on some days barely see her own floor in a sea of clothing and product samples.
Wimbledon will be the second official tournament in which Williams has played during her comeback. Earlier this month, she entered the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club in London after being awarded a wild card (the tennis version of an invitation for unranked athletes) to play doubles. Then, fans lost their minds when Williams and her older sister, Venus, announced they would play doubles at Wimbledon. (They've won six doubles titles together, claiming their most recent victory a decade ago.) Williams will also play singles, and will face Australian Maya Joint today.