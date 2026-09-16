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Simone Biles Just Stirred Up More 2028 Olympics Comeback Buzz with New Video

LA28?!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 16, 2026
2:07pm
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It’s no secret that Simone Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, not to mention one of the most decorated athletes in history. We’ve watched her dominate on the biggest stage and bring home multiple Olympic medals, so naturally, fans are very curious about whether they’ll see her compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Biles hasn’t given an official answer just yet, but her recent Instagram video definitely gave fans something to talk about.

In the video, the 29-year-old gold medalist headed to World Champions Center in Houston, the gym where she has trained for years, with a friend. And it didn’t take long for her to get back to doing what she does best.

“Whew, okay, I’m at the gym,” Biles said, while the words “old girl, same tricks” appeared on screen.

“I’m just playing around to see if I’ve still got it,” Biles told viewers. She then showed off several takes of herself doing flips on the mat as her friend filmed.

Honestly? It looked pretty good to us. Biles, however, seemed to know her body might disagree later, captioning the video, “scheduling a massage ASAP.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with questions about whether this could be a sign that she’s considering LA28.

"I’d honestly live better if you can confirm or deny 2028….. please," one person wrote. Another shared, "Is this your way of telling us you’re not going to LA 2028." A third stated, "Looks good to me suit up."

The speculation has followed Biles since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won the all-around gold medal. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she playfully addressed all the questions about her future, saying, “Everybody wants to know this. I’m like, Can’t I just live?”

She previously took to social media to make another thing clear, writing, “You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics…Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

For now, Biles still hasn’t announced whether she’ll compete in 2028. But after seeing those flips, we’re definitely not ruling it out.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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