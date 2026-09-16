Simone Biles Just Stirred Up More 2028 Olympics Comeback Buzz with New Video

It’s no secret that Simone Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, not to mention one of the most decorated athletes in history. We’ve watched her dominate on the biggest stage and bring home multiple Olympic medals, so naturally, fans are very curious about whether they’ll see her compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Biles hasn’t given an official answer just yet, but her recent Instagram video definitely gave fans something to talk about.

In the video, the 29-year-old gold medalist headed to World Champions Center in Houston, the gym where she has trained for years, with a friend. And it didn’t take long for her to get back to doing what she does best.