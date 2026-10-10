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Simone Biles Just Wore the Ultimate Custom Bedazzled Game-Day Outfit

Touchdown-worthy style

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 10, 2026
2:00pm
Simone Biles Game Day Fit 720x780
Zuma/Shutterstock

Simone Biles is once again proving that game-day style can be a sport of its own. The Olympic gymnast, 29, regularly turns up in seriously stylish looks to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, and last Sunday’s game in London was no exception.

On October 4, Biles traveled across the pond to cheer on Owens and his team, the Indianapolis Colts, as they faced the Washington Commanders. Of course, she didn’t just show up for the game. She also gave her social media followers a closer look at her custom outfit, designed by Kelly Daley.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Biles showed off the full look and in a TikTok she explained how she gave it a very London-inspired twist while adding some special details for her husband.

Screenshot 2026 10 05 at 9.02.32 AM
Instagram / Simone Biles

“Okay, we’re in London. Here’s the outfit for the game. I wanted to do a very London vibe, so I got this trench, two-piece set from PLT, ”she says in the video, giving a shout-out to the U.K.-based brand PrettyLittleThing.

The outfit also featured a sweet nod to Owens.

“So we put 38 here for my husband’s number,” she explains, before turning around to reveal “Owens” across the back in Colts blue lettering outlined with silver rhinestones.

Screenshot 2026 10 05 at 9.02.15 AM
Instagram / Simone Biles

Biles took the glam up a notch with stacks of diamond necklaces, including one featuring the initial “J” for Jonathan. She also added diamond rings and earrings, while wearing her hair in an elegant updo.

But according to Biles, none of those accessories were the real showstopper.

“This is not the star of the show,” she says, making it clear, “The star of the show is actually the bag.”

Biles excitedly showed off her metallic Chanel bag from the fall/winter 2026 evening bag pre-collection. The silver style features strass, gold-tone metal and plenty of crystal embellishments.

Not only was the outfit a win, so was the game. The Colts defeated the Commanders 30-13, giving Biles plenty to celebrate by the end of the day.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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