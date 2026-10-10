Simone Biles Just Wore the Ultimate Custom Bedazzled Game-Day Outfit

Simone Biles is once again proving that game-day style can be a sport of its own. The Olympic gymnast, 29, regularly turns up in seriously stylish looks to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, and last Sunday’s game in London was no exception.

On October 4, Biles traveled across the pond to cheer on Owens and his team, the Indianapolis Colts, as they faced the Washington Commanders. Of course, she didn’t just show up for the game. She also gave her social media followers a closer look at her custom outfit, designed by Kelly Daley.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Biles showed off the full look and in a TikTok she explained how she gave it a very London-inspired twist while adding some special details for her husband.