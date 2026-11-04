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Simone Biles's Floor-Length Brown Suede Trench Is the Fall Coat of My Dreams

You're sure to be best dressed

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 4, 2026
4:35pm

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There are a few things I can always count on when scrolling through Simone Biles's Instagram: a little glam, some adorable moments with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and, of course, a fashion moment that makes me want to rethink my entire wardrobe. And her latest photo dump checks all those boxes.

From swimsuit snaps to sweet couple photos and some seriously cute furry friends, the Olympic gymnast, 29, gave followers plenty to scroll through in her Nov. 2 Instagram post. Tucked among the highlights, though, was one outfit detail that was an immediate scrollstopper: a floor-length brown suede trench coat that might just be my dream fall jacket. (Swipe to slide 13.)

Biles wore the floor-length brown suede trench to support Owens at the Colts game, pairing it with a custom white T-shirt and matching shorts. The top featured his number "38," while his last name was displayed across the back of the shorts. While Simone's trench probably cost a pretty penny, there are some comparable options that won't break the bank the bank from Zara ($80), Quince ($130) and Revolve ($188).

The carousel, which Biles captioned, "October favorites," also featured bikini selfies, glam moments, travel tidbits, time with friends, plenty of furry-friend cameos and an adorable baby appearance. Her husband made a few appearances, too.

Biles shared affectionate photos with Owens, including a sweet moment on the football field after the Colts' Oct. 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL safety even stopped by the comments section, leaving a string of heart-on-fire emojis.

Of course, this isn't the first time Biles has brought her A-game to the NFL sidelines.

Earlier in October, she showed off another custom outfit for the Colts' London matchup against the Washington Commanders. That look featured a trench-inspired two-piece set with Owens's name and jersey number.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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