Simone Biles's Floor-Length Brown Suede Trench Is the Fall Coat of My Dreams

There are a few things I can always count on when scrolling through Simone Biles's Instagram: a little glam, some adorable moments with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and, of course, a fashion moment that makes me want to rethink my entire wardrobe. And her latest photo dump checks all those boxes.

From swimsuit snaps to sweet couple photos and some seriously cute furry friends, the Olympic gymnast, 29, gave followers plenty to scroll through in her Nov. 2 Instagram post. Tucked among the highlights, though, was one outfit detail that was an immediate scrollstopper: a floor-length brown suede trench coat that might just be my dream fall jacket. (Swipe to slide 13.)