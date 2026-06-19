Simone Biles Sizzles in Plunging Red Swimsuit and Now I Need One Just Like It

With the first day of summer upon us, swimsuit season is in full swing. And if there's one celebrity who consistently delivers poolside style inspiration, it's Simone Biles. From eye-catching animal prints to chic one-pieces, the Olympic champion has a knack for picking standout swimwear. Her latest look? A bold red swimsuit that immediately landed on my summer mood board.

On June 15, the 11-time Olympic medalist shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories, showing off a vibrant red one-piece with a plunging neckline. While Biles didn't reveal where the swimsuit came from, the good news is that recreating the look does not have to break the bank. Similar styles can be found at retailers like Quince and Target for around $50, while brands like Lulus and Cupshe offer comparable options closer to the $35 mark.