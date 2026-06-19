About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Simone Biles Sizzles in Plunging Red Swimsuit and Now I Need One Just Like It

There are options for under $50

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jun 19, 2026
1:00pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

Simone Biles red swim 720x780
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

With the first day of summer upon us, swimsuit season is in full swing. And if there's one celebrity who consistently delivers poolside style inspiration, it's Simone Biles. From eye-catching animal prints to chic one-pieces, the Olympic champion has a knack for picking standout swimwear. Her latest look? A bold red swimsuit that immediately landed on my summer mood board.

On June 15, the 11-time Olympic medalist shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories, showing off a vibrant red one-piece with a plunging neckline. While Biles didn't reveal where the swimsuit came from, the good news is that recreating the look does not have to break the bank. Similar styles can be found at retailers like Quince and Target for around $50, while brands like Lulus and Cupshe offer comparable options closer to the $35 mark.

Simone Biles Red Swimsuit
Simone Biles/Instagram

Of course, it wasn't just the swimsuit that caught my eye. Biles elevated the simple silhouette with a long layered necklace, including one strand that draped down the front and highlighted the dramatic cut. She finished the look with boho braids worn loose, giving the whole outfit an effortless vacation vibe.

If you've been paying attention, though, this is hardly Biles's first swimwear win. Just last month, the Houston restaurant owner shared photos wearing a blue gingham bikini with contrasting orange straps, proving she can pull off playful patterns just as easily as classic styles. And before that, she celebrated her birthday in equally chic fashion.

In a March 16 Instagram post, Biles posed aboard a yacht in an all-black ensemble that was equal parts glamorous and relaxed. She paired a triangle bikini top with black denim cutoffs and a sheer cover-up left casually open. White and gold balloons spelling out her name surrounded her, creating what might just be the ultimate birthday backdrop.

Whether she's reaching for a sleek one-piece or a colorful bikini, Biles has clearly mastered the art of summer style. And if her latest red swimsuit is any indication, she's giving us plenty of fashion inspiration for the season ahead.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Simone Biles Reveals $23K Red Carpet Glam Cost & the Internet Is Spiraling

Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe