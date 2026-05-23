Simone Biles Proves This Is *The* Color of Summer 2026 (Just Wait 'Til You See Her Dress)

Whether she's rocking berry-print heels or a show-stopping feather dress, Simone Biles tends to be ahead of the trends. Case in point: the gown she wore to Jaylon and Jaden Jones' wedding last month.

The Olympian recently shared a series of photos from the reception, where she donned a body-skimming, gauzy gown in what's becoming the hottest color of summer—blush pink. The pale hue, which can skew peachy or slightly bubblegum-y, depending on the lighting, is fairer than rosé; more muted than millennial pink. It's delicate yet refined, and it's starting to pop up everywhere, from Zendaya's The Drama press tour to Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love album aesthetic.