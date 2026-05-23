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Simone Biles Proves This Is *The* Color of Summer 2026 (Just Wait 'Til You See Her Dress)

On trend, as always

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published May 23, 2026

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simone biles
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Whether she's rocking berry-print heels or a show-stopping feather dress, Simone Biles tends to be ahead of the trends. Case in point: the gown she wore to Jaylon and Jaden Jones' wedding last month.

The Olympian recently shared a series of photos from the reception, where she donned a body-skimming, gauzy gown in what's becoming the hottest color of summer—blush pink. The pale hue, which can skew peachy or slightly bubblegum-y, depending on the lighting, is fairer than rosé; more muted than millennial pink. It's delicate yet refined, and it's starting to pop up everywhere, from Zendaya's The Drama press tour to Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love album aesthetic.

Biles's look was right in line with the wedding itself, which featured the color predominantly throughout its decor. Blush pink blooms surrounded the couple under the dome in Trenton, GA, where they exchanged vows, and blush drapery added a romantic touch to the reception hall. There was even a peachy-pink field goal post—a nod to the groom's career as an NFL cornerback, People reported. (Biles's husband, Jonathan Owens, and Jones are teammates on the Indianapolis Colts.)

While Biles hasn't revealed who made her dress, you can find similar styles from Revolve ($88) and Lulu's ($99). The breezy, Grecian style seems especially appropriate as we head into wedding season—especially for outdoor affairs—though this color shouldn't be reserved for special events. Vogue reports that it's increasingly being used as a layering piece within more practical outfits; the new neutral, if you will. (Indeed, it's popped up on the runways at Toteme, Chloé and Bottega Veneta, just to name a few.)

reformation dress
A more everyday take on the trend (Photo: Reformation)

reformation

On the day-to-day, you'll likely see this color show up in the form of a crisp button-down (J.Crew, $59) used as a beach cover-up or as a slip dress (Reformation, $298) under a blazer. It's versatile and timeless—a winning combination.

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candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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