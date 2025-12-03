Sienna Miller Rocks White See-Through Dress & Her Baby Bump Is On Full Display

When it comes to pregnancy announcements, there are so many routes people take these days. You’ve got the classic sonogram-in-hand photo, the tiny baby shoes placed just-so or the sweet photoshoots that include older kids or beloved pets. We’ve seen friends do it, family do it and even celebrities do it. But every now and then, a celeb really commits to the bit and goes big. (Remember Rihanna’s iconic Super Bowl reveal?) Well, Sienna Miller—star of Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal—just offered her own memorable moment, revealing her pregnancy by proudly debuting her baby bump in a white sheer dress on the red carpet.

The big reveal happened as the British actress, 43, attended the 2025 Fashion Awards on Monday, December 1. For the event, she stepped onto the red carpet in an ethereal, all-white boho-chic ensemble that immediately turned heads. She wore a full-length sheer gown, from Sarah Burton’s spring 2026 Givenchy collection, that showed off her white undergarments and her growing baby belly. Her blonde hair was styled in a middle part with long, natural-looking waves and she kept her makeup soft, glowy and effortless.