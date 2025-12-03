About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Sienna Miller Rocks White See-Through Dress & Her Baby Bump Is On Full Display

Congratulations are in order

By Danielle Long
Published Dec 3, 2025
7:38pm
Netflix / Ana Cristina Blumenkron

When it comes to pregnancy announcements, there are so many routes people take these days. You’ve got the classic sonogram-in-hand photo, the tiny baby shoes placed just-so or the sweet photoshoots that include older kids or beloved pets. We’ve seen friends do it, family do it and even celebrities do it. But every now and then, a celeb really commits to the bit and goes big. (Remember Rihanna’s iconic Super Bowl reveal?) Well, Sienna Miller—star of Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal—just offered her own memorable moment, revealing her pregnancy by proudly debuting her baby bump in a white sheer dress on the red carpet.

The big reveal happened as the British actress, 43, attended the 2025 Fashion Awards on Monday, December 1. For the event, she stepped onto the red carpet in an ethereal, all-white boho-chic ensemble that immediately turned heads. She wore a full-length sheer gown, from Sarah Burton’s spring 2026 Givenchy collection, that showed off her white undergarments and her growing baby belly. Her blonde hair was styled in a middle part with long, natural-looking waves and she kept her makeup soft, glowy and effortless.

This child will be Sienna’s third and her second with actor Oli Green. She also shares a daughter with actor Tom Sturridge.

Sienna's look taps into a trend that has been everywhere in Hollywood lately: the see-through, sheer, slightly daring dress moment. Celebs like Mandy Moore, Alicia Keys and Jenna Ortega have all given the trend their own spin. And then there’s Serena Williams, who recently put her own sultry twist on the look.

Back in November, the tennis legend, 44, shared a carousel of photos wearing a black lace see-through dress that hit just below the knee. She styled it with an oversized black blazer and classic black pumps, letting the lace do the talking while keeping everything elevated and sophisticated. Her side-parted voluminous curls added a dash of old-Hollywood glamour for good measure.

Looks like this trend truly has range—and it’s definitely not slowing down anytime soon.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
