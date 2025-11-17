Alicia Keys Turns Heads in Metallic See-Through Dress

In case you missed it, sheer dressing is officially having a moment—yes, even as the temperatures start to drop and winter looms. Celebs like Eva Longoria, Jenna Dewan, Mandy Moore and Jenna Ortega have all been spotted embracing the trend, and now Alicia Keys has joined the club.

The singer, 44, turned heads at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in a black embellished metallic ruched maxi dress by designer Maison Alaia. The gown featured a mock neck, long sleeves, and sheer panels that subtly revealed the outline of the “Fallen” songstress’s brasserie underneath. Alicia paired the bold look with an elegant updo and statement earrings, letting the dress truly shine without over-accessorizing.