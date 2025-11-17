About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Alicia Keys Turns Heads in Metallic See-Through Dress

Sheer is all the rage lately

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 17, 2025
7:30pm
AliciaKeys
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

In case you missed it, sheer dressing is officially having a moment—yes, even as the temperatures start to drop and winter looms. Celebs like Eva Longoria, Jenna Dewan, Mandy Moore and Jenna Ortega have all been spotted embracing the trend, and now Alicia Keys has joined the club.

The singer, 44, turned heads at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in a black embellished metallic ruched maxi dress by designer Maison Alaia. The gown featured a mock neck, long sleeves, and sheer panels that subtly revealed the outline of the “Fallen” songstress’s brasserie underneath. Alicia paired the bold look with an elegant updo and statement earrings, letting the dress truly shine without over-accessorizing.

GettyImages 2245852161
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

In photos from the evening, Alicia is seen alongside tennis legend Serena Williams, who also brought major glamour to the gala.

The 44-year-old tennis icon wore an elegant black floor-length gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with a contrasting white detail. Pamella Roland later confirmed the design as part of their Resort 2026 collection: a black crepe gown with a pink Mikado neckline that was equal parts chic and sophisticated.

Serena kept her accessories minimal but perfectly polished with a dainty necklace, dangly earrings, a slim bracelet and a few delicate rings. Her hair was styled in sleek shoulder-length waves with just a touch of curl at the ends for the ideal red-carpet finish.

GettyImages 2245821330
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The night wasn’t just about glitz and glam. Inside the gala, Serena was honored with the “Giving Tree Award” for her long-standing advocacy for maternal health.

And the event itself broke records, raising an impressive $18 million to benefit Baby2Baby, a nonprofit dedicated to providing essential items to children in need.

Between Alicia’s metallic glamour and Serena’s understated elegance, the gala seemed like it was a perfect mix of fashion, philanthropy and pure star power.

