About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Eva Longoria Smolders in Dramatic New Haircut and Sheer Gown

Those cutouts are everything

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 13, 2025
9:10pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

EvaLongoria
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

One of the best parts of following celebs on social media (aside from the adorable family moments and behind-the-scenes peeks) is the endless style inspo. Whether it’s an outfit you can actually recreate or a red carpet look to dream about, it’s always fun to see what everyone’s wearing. And Eva Longoria just nailed it on both fronts—serving up one of the season’s hottest trends, sheer dressing, while debuting a fresh new haircut.

In a new post, Eva, 50, posed on a balcony rocking an all-black ensemble that was equal parts bold and elegant. The look featured a sleeveless black bodysuit and a full sheer skirt with two almond-shaped cutouts along the sides. She finished it off with pointed-toe strappy heels that tied the whole look together.

Other photos in the carousel showed her topping off the outfit with a sleek black blazer.

“Madrid, te amo,” she captioned the post, adding a black heart emoji.

But Eva’s outfit wasn’t the only thing turning heads—she also revealed a major hair transformation. The Desperate Housewives alum traded her signature long brunette locks for a short, shoulder-grazing bob styled in a chic wet look. It’s a big change, considering she was still rocking her long hair just last month.

Of course, Eva’s no stranger to a glamorous moment (who could forget her jaw-dropping 50th birthday party look?), but she also knows how to do effortless, comfy-chic.

Back in August, she shared a laid-back Instagram snap of herself sipping a drink at an outdoor café.

Wearing her hair in a loose ponytail with tousled tendrils, she sported a sleeveless black maxi dress with a side slit and classic white sneakers.

She perfectly captioned the August 18 post, “Cafecito to start the week off right.”

Whether she’s turning heads in glam couture or keeping it low-key and cozy, Eva Longoria continues to prove she can pull off any vibe.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Eva Longoria Sizzles in Plunging Halter Dress in the Season’s Hottest Color & Now I Need One Too

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe