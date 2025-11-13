Eva Longoria Smolders in Dramatic New Haircut and Sheer Gown

One of the best parts of following celebs on social media (aside from the adorable family moments and behind-the-scenes peeks) is the endless style inspo. Whether it’s an outfit you can actually recreate or a red carpet look to dream about, it’s always fun to see what everyone’s wearing. And Eva Longoria just nailed it on both fronts—serving up one of the season’s hottest trends, sheer dressing, while debuting a fresh new haircut.
In a new post, Eva, 50, posed on a balcony rocking an all-black ensemble that was equal parts bold and elegant. The look featured a sleeveless black bodysuit and a full sheer skirt with two almond-shaped cutouts along the sides. She finished it off with pointed-toe strappy heels that tied the whole look together.