Queen Camilla Wears Meaningful Brooch (While Nailing Fall's Top Color Trend)

Queen Camilla accompanied King Charles to Wales for the Ceremonial Opening of the Seventh Senedd in Cardiff. The King is the first minister of Wales; the visit marks his first since 2024 and the first time he has presided over the Senedd since he ascended the throne.

The brooch the Queen chose for the occasion was one often worn by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. It is the diamond Leek Brooch of the Welsh Guards, and the late Queen often wore it to Welsh events, starting in the 1970s.