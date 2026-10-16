A day after her step-daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance in a tasteful burgundy ensemble, Queen Camilla has shown that she, too, can be a sartorial icon. While Meghan eschewed fall's big color trend, the Queen leaned in with a vibrant tomato-red ensemble, consisting of a wool crepe coat from Fiona Clare and felt beret by royal-favorite milliner Philip Treacy. Pinned to her coat was a dainty brooch packed with meaning.
Queen Camilla Wears Meaningful Brooch (While Nailing Fall's Top Color Trend)
A bold fall statement
Queen Camilla accompanied King Charles to Wales for the Ceremonial Opening of the Seventh Senedd in Cardiff. The King is the first minister of Wales; the visit marks his first since 2024 and the first time he has presided over the Senedd since he ascended the throne.
The brooch the Queen chose for the occasion was one often worn by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. It is the diamond Leek Brooch of the Welsh Guards, and the late Queen often wore it to Welsh events, starting in the 1970s.
The leek is the national symbol of Wales, with Shakespeare even nodding to the ancient custom when Henry V says, wearing a leek, “for I am Welsh, you know, good countryman.” The leek is found throughout Welsh lore, including in battle—14th-century soldiers adopted green and white uniforms, and a key fight against Saxon invaders supposedly took place in a leek field.
Per Wales Online, Queen Elizabeth II likely passed the brooch to King Charles when, as Prince of Wales, he succeeded his father, Prince Philip, as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975. Princess Diana was also seen wearing the brooch; it is now a favorite of Queen Camilla for Welsh events.