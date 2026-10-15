Meghan Markle's First Appearance Since Moving Back to U.K. Left Many 'Speechless'

The Sussexes, notably Prince Harry, have been longtime supporters of the Community Recording Studio. It was established in 1991 with the goal of providing young people with access to music and recording facilities.

“Harry’s been a few times—we’re used to him coming and always having a big impact when he comes,” CEO Trevor Rose told People. “But for him to want to bring Meg as well and to hear that she wanted to find out more about what we are and what we do is incredible.”

The Duchess's appearance proved to be an encouragement for many in the community, with Rose adding, “There’s a lot of young females in here and they need people who understand them. To say to them that she’s coming here to meet you—they were speechless. I’ve seen a few tears in people’s eyes.”