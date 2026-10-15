For the past several years, burgundy has been a staple fall color. The wine hue, which toes the line of both purple and brown, has proved itself to be a neutral and an understated—yet powerful—pop of color. However, after consecutive seasons of dominance, it seems to be ceding its place to tomato red, which PureWow's fashion and beauty director-at-large, Deena Campbell, saw all over Paris during fashion week. But during her first public outing in the U.K. since relocating back to the London area earlier this fall, Meghan Markle eschewed the new shade for burgundy—and I don't blame her.
Meghan Markle's First Appearance Since Moving Back to U.K. Left Many 'Speechless'
And she made a statement with her burgundy ensemble
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The Duchess of Sussex accompanied Prince Harry to the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham. Fittingly, Nottingham is the city in which the couple made their first public appearance following their engagement.
Her burgundy and brown ensemble consisted of a Jospeh coat (similar here, $375) and turtleneck (similar here, $25), a The Fold London skirt and Jennifer Chamandi pumps.
The Sussexes, notably Prince Harry, have been longtime supporters of the Community Recording Studio. It was established in 1991 with the goal of providing young people with access to music and recording facilities.
“Harry’s been a few times—we’re used to him coming and always having a big impact when he comes,” CEO Trevor Rose told People. “But for him to want to bring Meg as well and to hear that she wanted to find out more about what we are and what we do is incredible.”
The Duchess's appearance proved to be an encouragement for many in the community, with Rose adding, “There’s a lot of young females in here and they need people who understand them. To say to them that she’s coming here to meet you—they were speechless. I’ve seen a few tears in people’s eyes.”