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Meghan Markle Shares Rare Childhood Photos as She Launches As Ever’s Holiday Collection

A trip down memory lane

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 6, 2026
4:50pm
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NINA PROMMER/EPA

Meghan Markle just gave fans a seriously nostalgic look at her younger years while celebrating the launch of As Ever’s holiday collection.

Taking to Instagram on October 6, the same day her 2026 As Ever Holiday Collection dropped, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, posted a little scrapbook of her life, featuring throwback photos of her as a school-aged kid, plenty of As Ever product cameos and even a sweet clip of Princess Lilibet helping her mom in the kitchen.

In the caption, Meghan reflected on her entrepreneurial journey thus far.

“When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother’s Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece,” the caption began.

And the scrunchies were apparently just one part of her early hustle. Meghan also revealed that she sold Girl Scout cookies, ran lemonade stands and worked at a frozen yogurt shop, among other jobs before noting, "My entrepreneurial spirit was always there.”

The Suits actress also took the opportunity to look back at The Tig, her former lifestyle website, sharing a quote she previously posted there.

“As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): 'Behind every successful woman is herself' - and that’s true… but there’s more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team.”

She then got a little sentimental about how far As Ever has come.

“As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful," she wrote, before showing her team some love. "A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial. So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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