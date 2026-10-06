Meghan Markle Shares Rare Childhood Photos as She Launches As Ever’s Holiday Collection

Meghan Markle just gave fans a seriously nostalgic look at her younger years while celebrating the launch of As Ever’s holiday collection.

Taking to Instagram on October 6, the same day her 2026 As Ever Holiday Collection dropped, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, posted a little scrapbook of her life, featuring throwback photos of her as a school-aged kid, plenty of As Ever product cameos and even a sweet clip of Princess Lilibet helping her mom in the kitchen.

In the caption, Meghan reflected on her entrepreneurial journey thus far.