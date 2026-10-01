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The Home Where Meghan and Harry Stayed After Moving to the U.S. Is for Sale (and Wow, That Price)

That's a lot of zeros

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 1, 2026
4:11pm
Meghan Harry US Home 720x780
Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting settled in the U.K., which includes looking for a suitable (and pricey) new pad, one of the homes they previously lived in just hit the market. Tyler Perry's California home, aka the home the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in when they first moved to the western state, is up for sale. And it's not just the interiors that are stunning, so is the $57 million price tag.

News of Perry’s massive California estate hitting the market broke on September 30 via The Wall Street Journal. The property spans 22.5 acres within the gated Beverly Ridge Estates community and includes a roughly 24,500-square-foot Mediterranean-style main house with eight bedrooms.

The home has plenty of features that make that $57 million asking price a little easier to understand. Inside, there are 12 bathrooms, a library and expansive rooms designed for entertaining. The Tuscan-inspired property also has plenty to offer outdoors, including a swimming pool and fountain, according to Architectural Digest.

And because one house apparently wasn’t enough, the estate also includes a separate one-bedroom guesthouse and staff quarters. Basically, it’s the kind of property where you could probably go days without even exploring the whole place.

Harry and Meghan also aren’t the only famous names connected to the estate. Architectural Digest reports that Perry’s property has welcomed several high-profile guests over the years, including Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama.

For the Sussexes, the house has a particularly memorable place in their story. After stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, the couple temporarily stayed at Perry’s estate when they relocated to California.

“We needed a house and he offered security as well,” the As Ever founder said of Perry during the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple eventually found a permanent home of their own in Montecito that summer, purchasing the property for $14.65 million. Interestingly enough, their California estate also has a Mediterranean-inspired design, so clearly the Sussexes have a type.

Their Montecito compound sits on 7.4 acres and includes a 19,000-square-foot main residence with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. There’s also a detached guesthouse, tea house and children’s cottage, plus a library, gym, arcade, game room, home theater and separate wet and dry saunas.

Outside, the property has a full-size tennis court and a swimming pool.

So, anyone have a spare $57 million we can borrow?

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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