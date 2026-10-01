The Home Where Meghan and Harry Stayed After Moving to the U.S. Is for Sale (and Wow, That Price)

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting settled in the U.K., which includes looking for a suitable (and pricey) new pad, one of the homes they previously lived in just hit the market. Tyler Perry's California home, aka the home the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in when they first moved to the western state, is up for sale. And it's not just the interiors that are stunning, so is the $57 million price tag.

News of Perry’s massive California estate hitting the market broke on September 30 via The Wall Street Journal. The property spans 22.5 acres within the gated Beverly Ridge Estates community and includes a roughly 24,500-square-foot Mediterranean-style main house with eight bedrooms.

The home has plenty of features that make that $57 million asking price a little easier to understand. Inside, there are 12 bathrooms, a library and expansive rooms designed for entertaining. The Tuscan-inspired property also has plenty to offer outdoors, including a swimming pool and fountain, according to Architectural Digest.